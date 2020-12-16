 

RocketFuel Blockchain Announces Formation of Advisory Board

Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC QB: “RKFL”) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a developer of blockchain-based payment check-out technologies, today announced that it has established an Advisory Board of highly experienced Industry leaders that will influence the company’s innovation agenda and provide guidance on solutions strategies.

The new Board will be chaired by Scott Klein, a strategic, forward-thinking Information Technology professional with 25 years of progressive managerial experience. Scott holds a BS in Business Management from Cornell University and received his MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. Scott has led numerous large-scale, complex projects and business transformation initiatives, especially in the Source-To-Pay (S2P) arena, and has worked for major companies and clients, including Accenture, The Hackett Group, Corning, and Honda. Scott currently works for Sony Pictures Entertainment as IT Director.

RocketFuel’s check-out solution allows customers to pay in a secure blockchain environment using cryptocurrencies. Customers will no longer be required to share personal and sensitive data, such as credit card information. Instead, the purchase is confirmed and after using our patent-pending “1-3 click” technology, the service is delivered. RocketFuel believes that its technology provides a convenient and more simplified transactional solution from product purchase to delivery.

Mr. Peter Jensen, RocketFuel’s CEO, stated: "We are very pleased to have been able to get Scott to chair the Board of Advisors for RocketFuel and support our strategic planning and execution in the marketplace"

Mr. Scott Klein: "I am thrilled to be part of RocketFuel! It is such an exciting company launching products and services in a market that is exploding both in terms of number of users but also in terms of merchants wanting to enable crypto as a new payment method. At the same time Central Banks are preparing to launch their own national digital currencies, which RocketFuel will be able to facilitate for online payments. I am looking very much forward to be a part of this and to contribute to the company’s development and strategies”

