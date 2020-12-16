 

Datadog Announces Integration Between Compliance Monitoring and the AWS Well-Architected Tool

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced today a new integration for Datadog Compliance Monitoring with the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Well-Architected Tool.

The AWS Well-Architected Tool enables customers to review the state of their workloads and compare them to the latest AWS architecture best practices. Datadog’s Compliance Monitoring now integrates with the AWS Well-Architected Tool, enabling customers to monitor that their workloads comply with AWS best practices. Directly within the Security Pillar section of the AWS Well-Architected Review (WAR) interactive tool, customers can query for all Datadog discovered misconfigurations that indicate drift or lack of adherence.

“We’re excited to launch our integration with the AWS Well-Architected Tool,” said Renaud Boutet, Vice President of Product, Datadog. “We’ve mapped our default compliance rules to the AWS Well-Architected security pillar, allowing our shared customers to track and trend WAR adherence using our continuous compliance scanning for hosts, containers, and cloud services.”

AWS launched APIs for the AWS Well-Architected Tool to support the seamless custom integrations of AWS Partner Network (APN) solutions into the AWS Well-Architected Tool. With these APIs, customers can use APN Partner solutions to effectively govern workloads using the AWS Well-Architected Framework.

Datadog Compliance Monitoring, currently in beta, makes it easy for DevOps and security teams to track the compliance posture of their production environment, automate audit evidence collection, and detect cloud, host, container, and Kubernetes misconfigurations before an organization is exposed to external bad actors.

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 12, 2020, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

