Paris, December 16, 2020 – Atari, one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers, announces the shipping of the Atari VCS to its Indiegogo backers as well as the integration of Google Chrome to enrich the streaming services, browsing, and browser-based applications. Finally, the Atari VCS Companion mobile app is available now on Google Play and the App Store, providing users with a virtual mouse and keyboard to navigate the Atari VCS content.

Shipping to the backers of the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign has begun. In this context, Atari will recognize €2.5M of revenue in its current financial year, previously recorded as deferred revenue in its consolidated financials for the year ended March 31, 2020. The ramp-up of deliveries will be progressive and will reach a steady state during the first quarter of 2021, with the delivery of the direct orders made through www.atarivcs.com and shipments to Gamestop, Walmart.com, Microcenter, other US distributors as well as Bluemouth, our Australian distribution partner.

The integration of Google Chrome as the native browser on the Atari VCS takes full advantage of the streaming capabilities of the system's AMD Ryzen R1606G CPU. This allows Atari VCS users to access streaming services and web-based productivity options, like Google Workspace, Google’s cloud-based communication and collaboration solution that includes apps such as Gmail, Calendar, Chat, Docs, Drive, and Meet. The Atari VCS will be compatible with most PC peripherals, so users will be able to connect a webcam for Google Meet video conferencing and use a mouse and keyboard to undertake more text-heavy tasks. The full press release by Google and Atari is available here .

Atari has also announced the release of the Atari VCS Companion mobile app, which will be available to download on Google Play and the App Store. The VCS Companion App provides users with a virtual mouse and keyboard for navigating Chrome and other apps on the VCS, using a smartphone or tablet. During the last few weeks a lot of new content, in particular games, has been revealed, to be added to the Atari VCS, some of it exclusive (further details on atarivcs.medium.com).

Atari will continue to regularly enrich the content offering accessible on the Atari VCS. Equipped with the power of a family PC at the heart of the Atari VCS, gaming modes, flexible configuration of operating systems or memory, as well as 4K streaming capabilities, the Atari VCS is an openly novel entertainment device, offering a large variety of content and possibilities of use to fulfill the needs of all family members.

About Atari:

Atari, comprised of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command and Pong. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing. For more information: www.atari.com and www.atari-investisseurs.fr/en/ . Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ATA), in Sweden on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as Swedish Depositary Receipts (ISIN Code SE0012481232, Ticker ATA SDB) and are eligible for the Nasdaq International program in the United States (OTC - Ticker PONGF).

Contacts

Atari - Philippe Mularski, CFO Calyptus - Marie Calleux

Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 - pm@atari-sa.com Tel + 33 1 53 65 68 68 – atari@calyptus.net

Redeye AB (Certified Adviser)

Tel: +46 8 121 576 90 – certifiedadviser@redeye.se

This is information that Atari SA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on December 16, 2020 at 7:30pm CET.

Attachment