American Campus Communities’ LightView Achieves First Private Student Housing LEED Platinum Green Building Certification in Boston and Announces Renewable Energy Contract

American Campus Communities (NYSE: ACC) announced today LightView, the most sustainable student housing community at Northeastern University, will source renewable energy for the 310,000 square-foot space and has been awarded U.S. Green Building Council’s (USGBC) highest level of green building certification: LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum. LEED is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence.

LightView – LEED Platinum student housing community (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our team is honored to receive this prestigious LEED Platinum certification to recognize our passion to find ways to incorporate sustainability in ways that is compatible with affordability,” said James Wilhelm, executive vice president, public-private partnerships for American Campus Communities. “With smart, sustainable construction and operations including sourcing green energy, we are committed to doing our part in shaping a brighter future for students, employees, campuses, communities, and the planet.”

American Campus Communities signed an agreement with Direct Energy Business to source 6,678,000 kWh of renewable energy. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator, the same amount of electricity produced using conventional fuels such as coal, emits a national average of 5,205 tons of carbon dioxide.

“We are glad to support American Campus Communities’ transition from being sustainability-minded to sustainably-achieving with renewable energy solutions,” said Wayne Simpson, Direct Energy Business Account Executive. “We’re excited to have been chosen for this project and look forward to seeing the many resulting benefits from this agreement.”

LightView, located at 744 Columbus Avenue in Boston, was thoughtfully designed and constructed to maximize residents’ health and well-being while minimizing the use of water, energy and other natural resources. The student community is on campus and steps away from classrooms, shops, restaurants and public transportation, helping students live a healthy lifestyle while minimizing their environmental impact.

To create a healthy indoor environment, the company strategically placed intact air-barriers that separate each dwelling, ensuring better energy efficiency, air-quality, comfort and sound-attenuation, adjacent apartments to low-VOC paints, adhesives, flooring and carpets. Building materials were also selected for environmental purposes to limit the impact associated with greenhouse gas emissions including locally sourced materials that were high in recycled content. Other green features include: