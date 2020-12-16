Plasco Conversion Technologies Inc. changes name to Omni Conversion Technologies Inc.

Ottawa, On (ots/PRNewswire) - OMNI CT launches OMNI200(TM)OMNI CT is pleased to announce our flagship product: The OMNI200TM Gasificationand Plasma Refining System (GPRSTM). OMNI200TM converts any solid energeticmaterial into OMNISyngasTM and OMNIRock(TM). OMNISyngas(TM) is used to producehydrogen, bio-fuels, synthetic natural gas, chemicals or electricity. OMNIRockTMinert vitrified material has many uses including abrasives and slag cement.To learn more about how OMNI CT enables the circular economy please visithttp://www.omnict.com/ (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3013579-1&h=3962936607&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.omnict.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.omnict.com%2F)Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1386237/Omni_Conversion_Technologies_Inc__Plasco_Conversion_Technologies.jpg (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3013579-1&h=3674544756&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1386237%2FOmni_Conversion_Technologies_Inc__Plasco_Conversion_Technologies.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1386237%2FOmni_Conversion_Technologies_Inc__Plasco_Conversion_Technologies.jpg)Please contact Omni CT at info@OmniCT.com for more informationAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/151370/4793234OTS: Omni Conversion Technologies Inc.