Plasco Conversion Technologies Inc. changes name to Omni Conversion Technologies Inc.
Ottawa, On (ots/PRNewswire) - OMNI CT launches OMNI200(TM)
OMNI CT is pleased to announce our flagship product: The OMNI200TM Gasification
and Plasma Refining System (GPRSTM). OMNI200TM converts any solid energetic
material into OMNISyngasTM and OMNIRock(TM). OMNISyngas(TM) is used to produce
hydrogen, bio-fuels, synthetic natural gas, chemicals or electricity. OMNIRockTM
inert vitrified material has many uses including abrasives and slag cement.
To learn more about how OMNI CT enables the circular economy please visit
http://www.omnict.com/ (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3013579-1&h=39629366
07&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.omnict.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.omnict.com%2F)
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1386237/Omni_Conversion_Technologies_In
c__Plasco_Conversion_Technologies.jpg (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=30135
79-1&h=3674544756&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1386237%2FOmni_Co
nversion_Technologies_Inc__Plasco_Conversion_Technologies.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmm
a.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1386237%2FOmni_Conversion_Technologies_Inc__Plasco_Co
nversion_Technologies.jpg)
Please contact Omni CT at info@OmniCT.com for more information
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/151370/4793234
OTS: Omni Conversion Technologies Inc.
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/151370/4793234
OTS: Omni Conversion Technologies Inc.
