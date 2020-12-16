Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

On 14 December, Hartmut Fehrenbach, Vice President Hydrogen Distribution, Hexagon Purus purchased 5,000 shares in Hexagon Purus AS at an average price of NOK 37.1 (EUR 3.5) per share. Following the transaction, Mr Fehrenbach controls a total of 7,708 shares in Hexagon Purus AS. This does not include the effect of withholding tax related to the dividend in-kind distribution of Hexagon Purus shares to Hexagon Composites shareholders.



