 

In a Year of Unexpected Events, H&R Block Could Fill the Financial Gap

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a year like 2020 filled with the unexpected, H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) knows the need for money can arise. Now through January 9, 2021, those who are approved could have access to up to $1,000 with an H&R Block Emerald Advance line of credit.

“People have a lot to worry about right now and we want to help ease the financial burden they may be facing,” said Les Whiting, chief financial services officer for H&R Block.

Applying for Emerald AdvanceSM line of credit – COVID-19 safety precautions in place
The Emerald Advance application is available in H&R Block tax offices. To apply consumers will need to bring a current pay statement and photo ID.

Office safety measures are in place, including disinfecting high-touch areas, social distancing and plexiglass dividers. Those who are high risk and need to take additional COVID-19 precautions, can request an after-hours appointment.

The Emerald AdvanceSM is offered by MetaBank, N.A., and is based on bank approval. Approved applicants typically leave the office with the first draw loaded to their Emerald Card.

Learn more or make an appointment at the Emerald Advance website.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and its Wave subsidiary, the company helps small business owners thrive with disruptive products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

*If approved for an H&R Block Emerald Advance, your credit limit could be between $350-$1000.

H&R Block Emerald Advance line of credit, H&R Block Emerald Savings and H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard are offered by MetaBank, N.A., Member FDIC. Cards issued pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Emerald AdvanceSM is subject to underwriting approval with available credit limits between $350-$1000. Fees apply. Offered at participating locations. Promotional period 11/9/2020 – 1/9/2021. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. OBTP# B13696 2020 HRB Tax Group, Inc. 

CONTACT: For Further Information

Investor Relations: Colby Brown, (816) 854-4559, colby.brown@hrblock.com  
Media Relations:    Angela Davied, (816) 854-5798, angela.davied@hrblock.com

