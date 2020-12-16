JetBlue’s TrueBlue Loyalty Program Becomes More Rewarding in 2021

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced updates to its TrueBlue program to support its loyal customers as they start to think about travel again. The TrueBlue program will be more rewarding in 2021. Mosaics members will receive free unlimited companion passes for a select time, complimentary Even More Space seats at the airport (pending availability) and enhanced benefits. Additionally JetBlue is extending a limited time offer through January 31, 2021 for customers signing up for the JetBlue Plus Card to earn 100,000 bonus points (b.).

“We’re continuing to enhance the TrueBlue program by offering more value, convenience and options to our loyal customers. For TrueBlue members with Mosaic status, we’re offering unlimited free companion passes through spring and formalizing a new benefit: complimentary Even More Space seats on the day of departure,” said Don Uselmann, vice president loyalty, JetBlue. “For all customers, we have a lucrative offer for 100,000 bonus points when signing up for the JetBlue Plus Card.”