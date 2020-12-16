JetBlue’s TrueBlue Loyalty Program Becomes More Rewarding in 2021
JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced updates to its TrueBlue program to support its loyal customers as they start to think about travel again. The TrueBlue program will be more rewarding in 2021. Mosaics members will receive free unlimited companion passes for a select time, complimentary Even More Space seats at the airport (pending availability) and enhanced benefits. Additionally JetBlue is extending a limited time offer through January 31, 2021 for customers signing up for the JetBlue Plus Card to earn 100,000 bonus points (b.).
“We’re continuing to enhance the TrueBlue program by offering more value, convenience and options to our loyal customers. For TrueBlue members with Mosaic status, we’re offering unlimited free companion passes through spring and formalizing a new benefit: complimentary Even More Space seats on the day of departure,” said Don Uselmann, vice president loyalty, JetBlue. “For all customers, we have a lucrative offer for 100,000 bonus points when signing up for the JetBlue Plus Card.”
Enhanced Mosaic benefits and bonuses
- Unlimited companion passes – To give Mosaics a flying start to 2021, JetBlue’s most loyal customers are able to bring a companion for free. For travel booked and flown from January 1 – May 20, 2021 Mosaics can call their designated Customer Support hotline to book, and their companion will fly free. (c.)
- Complimentary Even More Space at the airport – As JetBlue continues to evaluate its long-term plan for changes and cancellations (d.) and the impact to exclusive Mosaic benefits, the airline is excited to formalize something new for Mosaics; a free step up to Even More Space. Mosaics will be able to request a same-day Even More Space seat for free at the airport by visiting a crewmember at the Mosaic desk, ticket counter or gate. Requests will be honored in the order they are received, pending availability.
More paths to Mosaic
Reduced qualification thresholds will remain throughout 2021, and a new way to qualify will be introduced:
- 7,500 Mosaic Qualifying points (vs. the usual 15,000 points)
- 6,000 Mosaic Qualifying points + 15 segments (vs. the usual 12,000 points and 30 segments)
- $50,000 spent on purchases with the JetBlue Plus or JetBlue Business Card during the calendar year (as before) (e.)
- $30,000 spent on purchases with the JetBlue Plus or JetBlue Business Card + 4,000 Mosaic Qualifying points during the calendar year (new and exclusively for 2021) (f.)
For those who travel and earn beyond the qualification threshold in 2021, extra-fly bonuses include:
0 Kommentare