 

EMCOR Group, Inc. Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 20:40  |  47   |   |   

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase to the Company’s regular quarterly dividend to $0.13 per share from $0.08 per share. The Board expects to declare this cash dividend starting in the first quarter of 2021 payable on January 29, 2021 to stockholders of record as of January 19, 2021.

Tony Guzzi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of EMCOR, commented, “Our confidence in the financial strength and future prospects of EMCOR in 2021 and beyond is reflected in this decision to increase our dividend to $0.52 per share on an annualized basis. In line with our balanced approach to capital allocation, we expect our strong balance sheet and consistent cash flow generation will allow us to maintain the financial flexibility necessary to return cash to shareholders and continue to pursue strategic investments designed to support the Company’s long-term growth.”

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company’s Website at www.emcorgroup.com. EMCOR routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investor Relations” section of our website at www.emcorgroup.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the EMCOR website regularly for important information about EMCOR.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any such comments speak only as of this date and EMCOR assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, unless required by law. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding amounts and timing of future dividends, future cash flows and balance sheet strength supporting capital allocation objectives, and plans for long-term growth. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these statements are no guarantee of future performance. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, adverse effects of general economic conditions, changes in the political environment, changes in the specific markets for EMCOR’s services, adverse business conditions, availability of adequate levels of surety bonding, increased competition, unfavorable labor productivity, and our mix of business. Certain of the risk factors associated with EMCOR’s business are also discussed in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors,” of the Company’s 2019 Form 10-K and in other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.emcorgroup.com. Such risk factors should be taken into account in evaluating any forward-looking statements.

Emcor Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EMCOR Group, Inc. Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase to the Company’s regular quarterly dividend to $0.13 per share from $0.08 per share. The Board expects to declare this cash dividend starting in the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Comcast to Provide Free WiFi at 10 Fresno Housing and Boys & Girls Clubs Locations in ...
AdaptHealth Announces Pricing of $500 Million 4.625% Senior Notes Due 2029
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Gilead and Galapagos Announce New Commercialization and Development Agreement for Jyseleca ...
Oshkosh Corporation to Acquire Pratt Miller
Mobileye and Luminar Drive Collaboration Full Speed Ahead
The Hackett Group Announces Change In Fourth Quarter Dividend Payment Date To December 30, 2020
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
Generali Group and Accenture Form Joint Venture to Accelerate the Insurer’s Digital ...
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
EMCOR Group, Inc. to Speak at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Industrials Virtual Conference
17.11.20
New State-of-the-Art Pipe Fabrication Facility Brings New Jobs and Nationwide Distribution