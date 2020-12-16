FOX Business Network Delivers Highest-Rated Year in Network History Across Business Day and Total Day Viewers

In commenting on the network’s year-end ratings, FBN President Lauren Petterson said, “We are incredibly proud of the entire FOX Business team and all of their hard work in what has been a critical economic year.”

FOX Business Network (FBN) ended 2020 by notching its highest-rated year in network history across Total Day and Business Day dayparts, while nine FBN programs delivered milestone viewership highs, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Rounding out 2020, all key network dayparts saw double-digit audience growth across the board compared to 2019. Notably, FBN’s Business Day programming (9:30AM-5 PM/ET) delivered 236,000 total viewers, scoring the network’s most-watched Business Day year in total viewers. The network also recorded a high among Total Day (6AM-6 AM/ET) total viewers (168,000) which was FBN’s most-watched Total Day in history, up 32 percent year-over-year. During Market Hours (9AM-4 PM/ET) FBN saw gains across both total viewers 242,000, up 35 percent) and the coveted A25-54 demo (25,000, up 47 percent) year-over-year.

While nearly all FBN programs posted double-digit audience growth year-over-year, nine signature network shows recorded historic viewership highs. During the pivotal pre-market hours, Mornings with Maria (weekdays 6-9 AM/ET) anchored by Maria Bartiromo nabbed its most-watched year ever in both total viewers (128,000) and the A25-54 demo. Kicking off the market-open, Stuart Varney’s Varney & Co. (weekdays, 9-12 PM/ET) saw a milestone high in total viewers across its live three hours (299,000, up 32 percent) and placed among the top 10 programs on business television.

FBN’s post-market programming continued to reign over the competition in 2020 as well. Lou Dobbs’ signature Lou Dobbs Tonight (weekdays 5-6 PM/ET), which shifted to the 5 PM/ET hour in March, drew 305,000 total viewers and outpaced the CNBC competition for the year with a 33 percent advantage. The show also marked the network’s most-watched 5PM hour ever. Encore presentations of Lou Dobbs Tonight at 7 PM/ET also dominated the hour, outperforming The News with Shepard Smith which launched in September (317,000 vs. 278,000 total viewers) and subsequently earned Dobbs’ fifth yearly win in the timeslot.