 

FOX News Channel Smashes Records With Highest-Rated Year in Cable News History Across Total Day and Primetime Viewership

FOX News Channel (FNC) crushed records and delivered the largest total day and primetime audience among total viewers in cable news history with 1.9 million viewers in total day and 3.6 million viewers in primetime, according to Nielsen Media Research. In primetime, the network also averaged the most-watched year in cable news history in the 25-54 demo, notching 645,000 viewers. This is the first time in cable news history that a network has surpassed 3 million viewers in primetime for an entire year. FNC also finished the year as the most-watched network in basic cable for the fifth consecutive year in both primetime and total day among total viewers. Additionally, for the first time in history, the network also finished number one in all of cable in total day with the younger A25-54 demo. FNC remains the number one television network in weekday primetime, topping all broadcast networks in total viewers in a continuous streak beginning the second quarter of 2020 with 4.2 million viewers. For the full year, FNC ranked in the top three networks in all of television in weekday primetime behind only CBS and NBC.

Hannity was once again the number one program in cable news for the fourth consecutive year in total viewers with 4,397,000 viewers and also averaged 788,000 in the 25-54 demo, marking the highest-rated program average in cable news history. Tucker Carlson Tonight ended the year as the most-watched cable news program in the 25-54 demo and notched the second largest audience in total viewers, securing 798,000 viewers with A25-54 and 4,368,000 in total viewers. Hannity and Tucker Carlson Tonight are the first programs in cable news history to finish a full year with over 4 million viewers.

In commenting on the network’s historic ratings year, FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said, “This ratings milestone is a testament to the incredible work of the FOX News Channel team during a pivotal year. We are immensely proud and honored to once again serve as the destination for news and opinion in America.”

In 2020, two dozen FNC weekday and weekend programs delivered their highest-rated averages in network history in total viewers and/or the younger 25-54 demo, including weekday programs FOX & Friends (P2+), America’s Newsroom (P2+), Outnumbered (P2+), Outnumbered Overtime, The Daily Briefing, Your World with Neil Cavuto, The Five, Special Report with Bret Baier, The Story with Martha MacCallum, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle and FOX News @ Night. During the weekend, FOX & Friends Weekend (P2+), Cavuto Live, Journal Editorial Report (P2+), FOX Report with Jon Scott, Watters’ World, Justice with Judge Jeanine, The Greg Gutfeld Show, Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, MediaBuzz, The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton and Life, Liberty & Levin all delivered record-breaking program averages for the year. Additionally, FNC’s Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, The Ingraham Angle, Special Report with Bret Baier, The Story with Martha MacCallum, Your World with Neil Cavuto, Outnumbered and FOX News @ Night comprised nine of the top 15 programs in all of cable news in total viewers. FNC programs also made up the top four programs in total viewers, the top six programs in the 25-54 demo and the top five programs in the younger 18-49 demo. Throughout the year, FNC notched 41 of the top 100 cable telecasts in total viewers, including its coverage of the September 29th presidential debate moderated by FOX News Sunday’s Chris Wallace which was the most-watched coverage of a presidential debate in cable news history and the highest-rated non-sports cable telecast of the year.

