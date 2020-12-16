FOX News Channel Smashes Records With Highest-Rated Year in Cable News History Across Total Day and Primetime Viewership

FOX News Channel (FNC) crushed records and delivered the largest total day and primetime audience among total viewers in cable news history with 1.9 million viewers in total day and 3.6 million viewers in primetime, according to Nielsen Media Research. In primetime, the network also averaged the most-watched year in cable news history in the 25-54 demo, notching 645,000 viewers. This is the first time in cable news history that a network has surpassed 3 million viewers in primetime for an entire year. FNC also finished the year as the most-watched network in basic cable for the fifth consecutive year in both primetime and total day among total viewers. Additionally, for the first time in history, the network also finished number one in all of cable in total day with the younger A25-54 demo. FNC remains the number one television network in weekday primetime, topping all broadcast networks in total viewers in a continuous streak beginning the second quarter of 2020 with 4.2 million viewers. For the full year, FNC ranked in the top three networks in all of television in weekday primetime behind only CBS and NBC.

Hannity was once again the number one program in cable news for the fourth consecutive year in total viewers with 4,397,000 viewers and also averaged 788,000 in the 25-54 demo, marking the highest-rated program average in cable news history. Tucker Carlson Tonight ended the year as the most-watched cable news program in the 25-54 demo and notched the second largest audience in total viewers, securing 798,000 viewers with A25-54 and 4,368,000 in total viewers. Hannity and Tucker Carlson Tonight are the first programs in cable news history to finish a full year with over 4 million viewers.