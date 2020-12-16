 

Tauriga Sciences Inc. to Resume the Clinical Development of its Proposed “Anti-Nausea” Pharmaceutical Grade Version of Tauri-Gum

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 20:38  |  69   |   |   

This Proposed Pharma Grade Version of Tauri-Gum is Being Developed Specifically to Target: Patients Subjected to Ongoing Chemotherapy Treatment

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today announced the resumption of clinical development efforts, concerning its proposed “Anti-Nausea” pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum.  The Company expects to issue a material update to shareholders, within the near term (concerning the resumption of this Pharmaceutical Development Work).       

The delivery system for this proposed Pharmaceutical version is a modified version (substantially higher concentration of CBD) of the existing “Tauri-Gum” chewing gum formulation based on continued research and development.

On March 18, 2020 the Company announced that it had filed a Provisional U.S. Patent covering its Pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum. This patent application, filed with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (“U.S.P.T.O.”), is titled: “MEDICATED CBD COMPOSITIONS, METHODS OF MANUFACTURING, AND METHODS OF TREATMENT.”

U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 62/990,709

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

Seite 1 von 3
Zink jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tauriga Sciences Inc. to Resume the Clinical Development of its Proposed “Anti-Nausea” Pharmaceutical Grade Version of Tauri-Gum This Proposed Pharma Grade Version of Tauri-Gum is Being Developed Specifically to Target: Patients Subjected to Ongoing Chemotherapy Treatment NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Tauriga Sciences, Inc. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Gilead  and  Galapagos  announce  New  Commercialization  and  Development  Agreement ...
Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model
Air Canada Announces Offering of Shares
BioNTech and Fosun Pharma to Supply China with mRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccine
Sabina Gold & Silver Updates on Construction Accomplishments
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:43 Uhr
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Obtains its FEDLINKS Badge as a Verified Federal Government Vendor
15.12.20
Rio Tinto, Freeport und Co, – Minen wieder gefragt
14.12.20
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Surpasses the 10,000 Follower(s) Threshold on its Instagram Page - @taurigum
14.12.20
Deutliche Erholung im Minensektor erkennbar
11.12.20
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Development of Vegan, CBD Infused Pet Treat
10.12.20
Sierra Metals meldet positive Ergebnisse der vorläufigen Wirtschaftlichkeitsbeurteilung bezüglich einer Verdoppelung der Produktion in der Cusi-Mine in Mexiko auf 2.400 Tonnen pro Tag, einschließlich eines Nettokapitalwerts nach Steuern von 81...
10.12.20
Sierra Metals Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for a Doubling of Output at Its Cusi Mine in Mexico to 2,400 Tonnes Per Day, Including an After-Tax NPV of US$81 Million
09.12.20
Sierra Metals meldet Einreichung von technischem Bericht gemäß NI 43-101 zur vorläufigen Wirtschaftlichkeitsbeurteilung für die Mine Yauricocha, der einen um 7,8 % verbesserten Nettokapitalwert nach Steuern...
08.12.20
Sierra Metals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for the Yauricocha Mine Including a 7.8% Improved After Tax NPV of US$359 Million Versus US$333 Million Previously Reported
08.12.20
Tauriga Sciences Inc. to Further Expand & Diversify its Product Offerings with the Launch of CBD Infused Honey

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:32 Uhr
1.226
Alle Fakten sprechen für (Nevada) Zinc - High Grade Zink!