Tauriga Sciences Inc. to Resume the Clinical Development of its Proposed “Anti-Nausea” Pharmaceutical Grade Version of Tauri-Gum

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today announced the resumption of clinical development efforts, concerning its proposed “Anti-Nausea” pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum. The Company expects to issue a material update to shareholders, within the near term (concerning the resumption of this Pharmaceutical Development Work).

This Proposed Pharma Grade Version of Tauri-Gum is Being Developed Specifically to Target: Patients Subjected to Ongoing Chemotherapy Treatment

The delivery system for this proposed Pharmaceutical version is a modified version (substantially higher concentration of CBD) of the existing “Tauri-Gum” chewing gum formulation based on continued research and development.

On March 18, 2020 the Company announced that it had filed a Provisional U.S. Patent covering its Pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum. This patent application, filed with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (“U.S.P.T.O.”), is titled: “MEDICATED CBD COMPOSITIONS, METHODS OF MANUFACTURING, AND METHODS OF TREATMENT.”



U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 62/990,709

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com