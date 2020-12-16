Bunker Hill Mining Corp. Announces Conference Call to Update Investors on Drilling Progress, Results and Corporate Update

Investors can join the call live by dialing in to our conference line at: (+1) 416-764-8658 (Toronto) or (+1) 888-886-7786 (North America – Toll Free). Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the call. A recorded version of our call will be posted to our website in the Investor Relations section within 24 hours.

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE: BNKR) Is pleased to announce we will be releasing the results of the first sampling from our drilling program on December 18, 2020 at 7:00 am (EST), followed by a conference call on Friday December 18, 2020 at 11:00 am (EST) to discuss the results and provide a corporate update to the investment community.

“We are pleased to be releasing these much anticipated results from the initial phase of our upper-level drilling program and look forward to discussing these results and to provide a corporate update to our current and potential stakeholders,” stated Sam Ash, CEO. Mr. Ash continued, “This represents another very important step towards us completing our restart PEA (preliminary economic assessment) and promptly moving towards production. I am proud of our team here on the ground for delivering these results ahead of schedule, while continuing or stated commitment to safety and sustainable development.”

Bunker Hill Mine is the largest historical mine in Idaho’s prolific mining friendly Silver Valley. The Bunker Hill mine has produced over 42M tons yielding more than 165M ounces of silver, 3.6M tons of lead and 1.4M tons of zinc. For details see Company’s Technical Report as announced in the October 19, 2020 press release which is filed on www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person

Mr. Scott E. Wilson, CPG, President of Resource Development Associates Inc. and a consultant to the Company, is an Independent “Qualified Person” as defined by NI 43-101 and is acting at the Qualified Person for the Company. He has reviewed and approved the technical information summarized in this news release.

About Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. has an option to acquire 100% of all saleable assets at the Bunker Hill Mine. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR and EDGAR databases.

For additional information contact:

Sam Ash, President and Chief Executive Officer

+1 208 786 6999

sa@bunkerhillmining.com