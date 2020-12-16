DGAP-Adhoc SNP SE Intends to Sell Polish Subsidiary to All for One Group
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Disposal
SNP SE Intends to Sell Polish Subsidiary to All for One Group
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE decided today to sell 51% of their subsidiary SNP Poland SP. z o.o. based in Suchy Las to the All for One Group SE from Filderstadt, Germany. The plan is to implement the sale in the first quarter of 2021 and complete it by April 1, 2021. For the full acquisition, the parties intend to put in place a put and call option mechanism which shall apply from the end of 2023.
SNP Poland Sp. z o.o. had revenue of € 21.1 million in the 2019 fiscal year and an operating result (EBIT) in the amount of € 1.1 million. As of October 31, 2020, the company had about 400
employees. With this sale, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE is focusing more strongly on the transformation business.
0 Kommentare