SNP SE Intends to Sell Polish Subsidiary to All for One Group

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE decided today to sell 51% of their subsidiary SNP Poland SP. z o.o. based in Suchy Las to the All for One Group SE from Filderstadt, Germany. The plan is to implement the sale in the first quarter of 2021 and complete it by April 1, 2021. For the full acquisition, the parties intend to put in place a put and call option mechanism which shall apply from the end of 2023.

SNP Poland Sp. z o.o. had revenue of € 21.1 million in the 2019 fiscal year and an operating result (EBIT) in the amount of € 1.1 million. As of October 31, 2020, the company had about 400 employees. With this sale, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE is focusing more strongly on the transformation business.

 

Contact Investor Relations

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Christoph Marx
Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +49 6221 6425 - 172
E-Mail: christoph.marx@snpgroup.com

Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
69121 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Disclaimer

