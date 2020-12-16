DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Disposal SNP Intends to Sell Polish Subsidiary to All for One Group 16.12.2020 / 20:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- SNP continues to focus on solutions for digital transformation processes and software-based data migrations centered around SAP

- The All for One Group aims to acquire a majority stake in the SAP services business in Poland

- The acquisition is planned for the first quarter of 2021

Heidelberg, Germany, December 16, 2020 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a world-leading provider of software solutions for digital transformation processes and automated data migrations in the SAP environment, intends to sell its SAP services business in Poland to All for One Group SE. The Filderstadt-based consulting and IT group aims to acquire a majority stake in SNP Poland Sp. z o.o. The acquisition is planned for the first quarter of 2021. For the full acquisition, the parties intend to put in place a put and call option mechanism which shall apply from the end of 2023. The two companies made the announcement today.

"The sale is a further step in our development from a consulting company to a software company. As a result, we are strengthening our focus on our SAP transformation business," says Michael Eberhardt, CEO of SNP, on the sale of SNP Poland. "Both partners are focusing on their core competencies: All for One on all SAP services along the value chain and SNP on digital transformation processes and software-based data migration solutions."

All for One and SNP concluded a long-term software partnership agreement in June 2020. The aim was then and still is to enable the more than 2,500 small and medium-sized All for One customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland to realize a software-based move to SAP S/4HANA. The planned sale in Poland will further strengthen the close partnership between All for One and SNP. The two partners are fully collaborating within the customer segment of small and medium-sized enterprises, but also in the upper medium-sized enterprise segment. "With our partner All for One, we can also ensure the ability to deliver our services, make our service capacities more flexible and extend our services to upper medium-sized enterprises," explains Michael Eberhardt.