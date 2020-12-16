 

Bavarian Nordic Secures Second Part of Smallpox Vaccine Order from the U.S. Government

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 20:52  |  37   |   |   

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, December 16, 2020 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) announced today that the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has exercised an option covering the majority of the second year of performance under the USD $200 million order for JYNNEOS (Smallpox and Monkeypox Vaccine, Live, Non-replicating) awarded in April 2020.

The first USD $106 million covered both manufacturing of bulk vaccine and supply of liquid-frozen JYNNEOS doses and was secured upon contract award last April. With the current option, BARDA is committing to an additional USD $83 million for the procurement of more bulk smallpox vaccine, which will be manufactured and invoiced in 2021. The last option of the order, amounting to USD 12 million, is for the supply of additional liquid-frozen JYNNEOS doses that will be manufactured in the Company’s new fill and finish facility and is expected to be awarded and invoiced during 2021.

These options extend the contract awarded to Bavarian Nordic in 2017 and will secure the long-term manufacturing and supply of JYNNEOS for the U.S. government, including adding a freeze-dried version of the vaccine in the coming years.

Paul Chaplin, President and CEO of Bavarian Nordic said: “We are pleased to continue our strong public-private partnership with the U.S. government on the development and supply of biological countermeasures. This latest support from BARDA will allow the first liquid-frozen JYNNEOS doses to be manufactured in our new commercial fill and finish plant and make the vaccine available for first line responders for an improved preparedness against smallpox and monkeypox.”

The contents of this announcement do not affect the company’s expectations for the financial results for 2020.

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA under the trade name JYNNEOS, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe under the trade name IMVANEX and in Canada under the trade name IMVAMUNE. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains the market-leading vaccine Rabipur/RabAvert against rabies and Encepur against tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, MVABEA, which is licensed to Janssen. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Forward-looking statements
This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 52 / 2020

Attachment


Bavarian Nordic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bavarian Nordic Secures Second Part of Smallpox Vaccine Order from the U.S. Government COPENHAGEN, Denmark, December 16, 2020 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) announced today that the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Gilead  and  Galapagos  announce  New  Commercialization  and  Development  Agreement ...
Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model
Air Canada Announces Offering of Shares
BioNTech and Fosun Pharma to Supply China with mRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccine
Sabina Gold & Silver Updates on Construction Accomplishments
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Bavarian Nordic Introduces New Employee Incentive Program

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.20
288
Bavarian Nordic - The sky is the limit