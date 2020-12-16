 

CPSI Sponsors New Playbook to Assist Rural Healthcare Systems Nationwide in Developing Emergency Response Plans for COVID-19 and Beyond

CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a community healthcare solutions company, today announced its sponsorship of a new resource developed by the Colorado Hospital Association (CHA) that assists rural healthcare systems nationwide in developing emergency response plans for COVID-19 and beyond. The playbook, Re-Imagining Leadership: A Pathway for Rural Health to Thrive in a COVID-19 World, is designed to empower rural healthcare leaders to create tailored solutions specific to their unique needs and challenges, leading to healthier care staff, patients, and communities.

Developed in partnership with the Farley Health Policy Center and the University of Colorado School of Medicine, the playbook is a comprehensive capacity-building tool for rural healthcare delivery systems across the country to manage current and future surges of COVID-19.

CPSI has long been an advocate for the community hospital market and actively looks for opportunities to create a stronger future for rural healthcare systems. According to Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI, “CPSI is honored to help build awareness of this free and valuable resource, which is even more critical today with the significant strain that COVID-19 is placing on rural providers. The playbook offers a framework that can be tailored to fit each and every rural community across the country – including our clients and the broader market.”

Benjamin Anderson, vice president of rural health and hospitals at CHA, added, “This playbook pulls from the wisdom of rural health leaders and community members and includes best practices from across the United States. We designed it with the understanding that a precise guide for this once-in-a-lifetime crisis is impossible. Each rural community has its own set of issues, and this capacity-building tool empowers rural leaders to solve their own.”

More information on this playbook can be found by visiting the Colorado Hospital Association website.

About CPSI
 CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of four companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc., TruBridge, LLC and iNetXperts, Corp. d/b/a Get Real Health. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution, for all care settings. Get Real Health focuses on solutions aimed at improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.

