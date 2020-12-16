 

Meridian Bioscience receives NIH Award for supporting rapid development of Revogene molecular test for SARS-CoV-2

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 21:00  |  45   |   |   

CINCINNATI, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO), a provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, today announced that it has been awarded funding in the amount of approximately $1M by the National Institute of Health (NIH) Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADxSM) initiative, to expedite the launch of the company’s SARS-CoV-2 molecular diagnostic test on the Revogene platform. On December 7, the application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 assay was submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

NIH funds were critical to support the development of a new assay consumable for the Revogene platform enabling the detection of RNA targets, such as SARS-CoV-2 genomic RNA, directly from viral transport media without pre-dilution in the sample workflow. To achieve this goal, a new assay formulation was needed to not only optimize the microfluidic properties of our PIE assay device, but to also enable new enzymology and internal processing controls to ensure robust clinical results. The RADxSM initiative further provided access to several experienced consultants and through the Center for Advancing Point of Care Technology (CAPCaT) program, gave us the ability to perform external clinical testing on our SARS-CoV-2 assay.

“The NIH contribution to our SARS-CoV-2 assay was instrumental in our goal achievement, providing a kick-start to meet our product development milestones and helping us create a new generation PIE device for the detection of respiratory viral targets directly from unprocessed specimens,” said Dr. Lawrence Mertz, Senior Vice President, Diagnostics Research & Clinical Development. “We are now using this innovation to expand our respiratory viral menu on the Revogene platform.”

The RADxSM initiative was launched by NIH to speed innovation in the development, commercialization, and implementation of technologies for COVID-19 testing. Meridian Bioscience is one of forty-seven projects that made the cut and moved to Phase 1, a rigorous four to six-week period of initial technology validation. 

This project has been funded in part by the NIH Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADxSM) initiative with federal funds from the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Federal Award Number U54HL143541.

The Revogene SARS-CoV-2 Molecular Diagnostic Test has not been FDA cleared or approved.

For more information on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 test, please visit https://www.meridianbioscience.com/human-condition/respiratory/coronav ....

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian’s shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian’s website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.

Contact:
Charlie Wood
Vice President – Investor Relations
Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
Phone: +1 513.271.3700
Email: mbi@meridianbioscience.com


Meridian Bioscience Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meridian Bioscience receives NIH Award for supporting rapid development of Revogene molecular test for SARS-CoV-2 CINCINNATI, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO), a provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, today announced that it has been awarded funding in the amount of approximately $1M …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Gilead  and  Galapagos  announce  New  Commercialization  and  Development  Agreement ...
Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model
Air Canada Announces Offering of Shares
BioNTech and Fosun Pharma to Supply China with mRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccine
Sabina Gold & Silver Updates on Construction Accomplishments
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Meridian Bioscience submits application to FDA for Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 molecular assay
03.12.20
Meridian Launches its Novel Air-Dryable RT-qPCR Mix, Further Decreases Costs and Simplifies Workflows for COVID-19 Molecular Test Manufacturers
23.11.20
Meridian Bioscience Participates in Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference