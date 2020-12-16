Nevada Energy, Powering 1.4 Million Residents, Approves NeoVolta for Grid Interconnection

Dealers in Nevada Are Now Installing NeoVolta Energy Storage Systems

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEOVOLTA INC. (OTCQB: NEOV) – Nevada Energy, the state’s largest utility, has officially approved NeoVolta smart energy storage systems for grid operations. The utility serves more than 1.4 million customers throughout the state, as well as some 50 million tourists each year. NeoVolta systems are now being installed near Las Vegas in the Henderson area.



Nevada is one of the leading states for solar energy, currently ranking sixth in total capacity. NeoVolta’s expansion there comes through an exclusive distribution agreement recently signed with PMP Energy. In exchange for making minimum purchases of up to $15 million, PMP Energy is able to secure specific geographic exclusivities for distribution over the three-year term of the agreement. Under the agreement, PMP Energy provides dealers with training and certification to install NeoVolta energy storage systems in homes. The PMP Energy certification program includes the proper documentation to satisfy all permitting requirements for each state. So far, NeoVolta’s purchase orders from PMP Energy have reached $902,000, the most recent reorder being for $425,000.