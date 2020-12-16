 

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Independence Holding Company and Its Subsidiaries

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 21:28  |  27   |   |   

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” for the subsidiaries of Independence Holding Company (collectively referred to as Independence Holding Company Group or the group) (headquartered in Stamford, CT) [NYSE:IHC]. (See below for a detailed list of companies.) Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” of Independence Holding Company. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Independence Holding Company Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The group continues to maintain the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio. The group also maintains favorable balance sheet metrics, including its liquidity measures at both the operating and holding company. Capital stability has been supported by favorable underwriting results and investment gains, even after dividends and other capital management initiatives. The group also has a moderate dependence on reinsurance in managing its capital.

Premium growth over the last couple of years, primarily emerging from incremental changes to New York’s Paid Family Leave program, short-term medical and pet insurance, has reflected company initiatives aimed at transitioning it to higher growth businesses, while adding revenue diversity and improving margins. The group has successfully implemented these changes over the last few years. The group has also reported consistent underwriting aggregate net income, despite some fluctuations at the product level, and produced favorable results across its diverse set of business.

After exiting the medical stop-loss business and divesting from the life and annuity business several years ago, the group has focused on profitably growing premium as a niche market carrier in its remaining specialty health and group benefits products. These include short-term medical, hospital indemnity, NY Disability Benefits Law and Paid Family Leave, short-term and long-term disability, pet insurance, group life, group limited benefit medical & GAP, dental and vision, as well as other products. Competition in the supplemental health and group benefits markets remains highly elevated, which may somewhat hinder the group’s growth in these markets. In addition, AM Best believes the uncertain regulatory and legislative environments could negatively impact some of the group’s specialty health lines of business, such as short-term medical.

The ERM program of Independence Holding Company Group remains appropriate. The plan, which sets forth a strong risk culture and governance and ongoing discipline and risk identification, has continued to evolve over the past year, adding more sophisticated risk and contingency plans.

The FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” have been affirmed for the following members of the Independence Holding Company Group:

  • Independence American Insurance Company
  • Madison National Life Insurance Company, Inc.
  • Standard Security Life Insurance Company of New York

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Independence Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Independence Holding Company and Its Subsidiaries AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” for the subsidiaries of Independence Holding Company (collectively referred to as Independence Holding Company …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Comcast to Provide Free WiFi at 10 Fresno Housing and Boys & Girls Clubs Locations in ...
AdaptHealth Announces Pricing of $500 Million 4.625% Senior Notes Due 2029
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Gilead and Galapagos Announce New Commercialization and Development Agreement for Jyseleca ...
Oshkosh Corporation to Acquire Pratt Miller
Mobileye and Luminar Drive Collaboration Full Speed Ahead
The Hackett Group Announces Change In Fourth Quarter Dividend Payment Date To December 30, 2020
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
Generali Group and Accenture Form Joint Venture to Accelerate the Insurer’s Digital ...
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
Independence Holding Company Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend