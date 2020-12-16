 

Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Fund Announces Capital Commitment in Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Group is pleased to announce that the Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Fund (“the Fund”) (TSX: INF.UN) has made an initial capital commitment to Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners L.P. (“Brookfield L.P.”).

The Fund is focused on sustainable, long-life infrastructure providing essential services to society across both public and private markets. The initial capital commitment of approximately US$5,000,000 to Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners L.P. will provide direct access to a portfolio of private, core infrastructure assets primarily located in North America, Europe and Australia. The Brookfield L.P. has traditionally been available to select large, institutional investors. Brookfield is an alternative asset manager with over $575 billion in assets under management and a 120-year heritage as owners and operators focused on long-life, high-quality assets and businesses in more than 30 countries around the world.

The partnership with Brookfield builds upon our longstanding track record of launching specialized and unique investment solutions for individual and institutional investors. The Brookfield L.P. investment complements Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Fund’s portfolio which is focused on power and renewables, water utilities and data networks and communications. In addition, the Fund actively incorporates ESG investment principles into its security selection process, making it well-positioned to benefit from accelerating societal trends and themes. The Fund pays $0.50 per unit annually in the form of monthly distributions.

Middlefield Group

Formed in 1979, Middlefield creates and manages specialized investment products for individual and institutional investors and has assets under management of approximately $4 billion. Investment products include exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private and public resource funds, real estate funds and a venture capital fund.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham or Michael Bury in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

All information in this press release has been prepared by Middlefield Group. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of investment funds on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “Exchange”). If the units are purchased or sold on an Exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units or shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements in this press release may be viewed as forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates" or "intends" (or negative or grammatical variations thereof), or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements including as a result of changes in the general economic and political environment, changes in applicable legislation and the performance of each fund. There are no assurances the funds can fulfill such forward-looking statements and the funds do not undertake any obligation to update such statements. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks facing one or more of the funds, some of which are beyond the control of the funds.


