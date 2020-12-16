Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Fund Announces Capital Commitment in Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners

The Fund is focused on sustainable, long-life infrastructure providing essential services to society across both public and private markets. The initial capital commitment of approximately US$5,000,000 to Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners L.P. will provide direct access to a portfolio of private, core infrastructure assets primarily located in North America, Europe and Australia. The Brookfield L.P. has traditionally been available to select large, institutional investors. Brookfield is an alternative asset manager with over $575 billion in assets under management and a 120-year heritage as owners and operators focused on long-life, high-quality assets and businesses in more than 30 countries around the world.

The partnership with Brookfield builds upon our longstanding track record of launching specialized and unique investment solutions for individual and institutional investors. The Brookfield L.P. investment complements Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Fund’s portfolio which is focused on power and renewables, water utilities and data networks and communications. In addition, the Fund actively incorporates ESG investment principles into its security selection process, making it well-positioned to benefit from accelerating societal trends and themes. The Fund pays $0.50 per unit annually in the form of monthly distributions.

Middlefield Group

Formed in 1979, Middlefield creates and manages specialized investment products for individual and institutional investors and has assets under management of approximately $4 billion. Investment products include exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private and public resource funds, real estate funds and a venture capital fund.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com

