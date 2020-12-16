 

cbdMD, Inc. To Host Conference Call To Discuss September 30, 2020, Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Results

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA), one of the nation’s leading and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, announced today that it will host a conference call at 4:15 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, to discuss the company’s September 30, 2020 fourth quarter and fiscal year end financial results and business progress.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time

 

Domestic:

1-888-506-0062

 

International:

1-973-528-0011

 

 

Replay dial in – Available through January 20, 2020

 

Domestic:

1-877-481-4010

 

International:

1-919-882-2331

 

Replay Passcode:

39191

 

Webcast/Webcast Replay link- available through December 23, 2020: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2206/39191

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading, most highly trusted, and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs and CBD pet products. cbdMD is also a proud partner of Bellator MMA and Life Time, Inc., and has one of the largest rosters of professional sports athletes who are part of “Team cbdMD.” To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, Non-THC1 CBD products, please visit www.cbdMD.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

1 Non-THC is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.



