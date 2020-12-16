 

Sirios Completes Second and Final Tranche of its Private Placement for Additional Gross Proceeds of $2 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 21:37  |  63   |   |   

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIRIOS INC. RESOURCES (TSX-V: SOI) (the “Corporation") is pleased to announce the completion of the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement, for additional gross proceeds of $2,045,200 (the “Offering”). The aggregate gross proceeds of the offering, including proceeds from the first tranche, previously closed on December 11, 2020, are $3,430,590. In connection with this Offering, the Corporation issued (i) 7,395,556 additional Quebec flow-through units of the Corporation (the “Quebec FT Units”) at a price of $0.18 per Quebec FT Unit, for an amount of $1,331,200, and (ii) 4,200,000 additional national flow-through units of the Corporation (the “National FT Units”), at a price of $0.17 per National FT Unit, for an amount of $714,000.

Each Quebec FT Unit and each National FT Unit consists of one common share of the share capital of the Corporation and one half of a warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the share capital of the Corporation for a period of 18 months from the closing of the first tranche of the private placement at a price of $0.23.

All securities issued pursuant to this Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and a day, ending on April 17, 2021, under applicable Canadian securities legislation. The Offering has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Intermediation fees totalling $122,442 were paid to intermediaries in connection with the second tranche of the Offering.

The proceeds of this Offering will be mainly used to advance an important diamond drilling program on the Cheechoo gold project. The Cheechoo property is located at Eeyou Istchee Baie James in the immediate vicinity of Newmont Corporation’s Éléonore gold mine. Please see the Corporation’s website for more information on this project.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Seite 1 von 3


Sirios Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sirios Completes Second and Final Tranche of its Private Placement for Additional Gross Proceeds of $2 Million Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SIRIOS INC. RESOURCES (TSX-V: SOI) (the “Corporation") is pleased to announce the completion of the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Gilead  and  Galapagos  announce  New  Commercialization  and  Development  Agreement ...
Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model
Air Canada Announces Offering of Shares
BioNTech and Fosun Pharma to Supply China with mRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccine
vTv Therapeutics Announces Topline Results of Phase 2 Elevage Study of Azeliragon in Patients with ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Updates on Construction Accomplishments
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
Sirios Announces Closing of the First Tranche of a $1.3 Million Private Placement
10.12.20
Results from the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
02.12.20
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
26.11.20
Sirios Resources Inc.: Announcement of a $2,100,000 financing
17.11.20
Sirios announces a significant increase in its resource estimate for the Cheechoo gold project

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
16
Sirios Resources Inc, beginnt nun die Party?