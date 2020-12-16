DGAP-Adhoc Villeroy & Boch AG: Villeroy & Boch raises its forecast for the 2020 financial year again
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Villeroy & Boch raises its forecast for the 2020 financial year again
Mettlach, 16.12.2020 - The Management Board of Villeroy & Boch AG today raised its forecast for the 2020 financial year once again. In view of the very good business development in the current 4th quarter of 2020 and continued stringent cost management, it now expects an operating result (EBIT) of at least EUR 45 million. The company had already raised its forecast in October to an EBIT of EUR 30 - 35 million.
The Annual Report 2020 will be published on 17 February 2021.
Contact:
Katrin May
Head of PR
Tel.: +49 (0) 68 64 81 27 14
E-Mail: may.katrin@villeroy-boch.com
Susanne Reiter
Head of Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0) 68 64 81 12 27
E-Mail: reiter.susanne@villeroy-boch.com
16-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Villeroy & Boch AG
|Saaruferstraße 1-3
|66693 Mettlach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6864 81-0
|E-mail:
|information@villeroy-boch.com
|Internet:
|www.villeroy-boch.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007657231, DE0007657207
|WKN:
|765723
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1155874
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1155874 16-Dec-2020 CET/CEST
