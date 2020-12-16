 

DGAP-Adhoc Villeroy & Boch AG: Villeroy & Boch raises its forecast for the 2020 financial year again

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Villeroy & Boch AG: Villeroy & Boch raises its forecast for the 2020 financial year again

Villeroy & Boch raises its forecast for the 2020 financial year again
 
Mettlach, 16.12.2020 - The Management Board of Villeroy & Boch AG today raised its forecast for the 2020 financial year once again. In view of the very good business development in the current 4th quarter of 2020 and continued stringent cost management, it now expects an operating result (EBIT) of at least EUR 45 million. The company had already raised its forecast in October to an EBIT of EUR 30 - 35 million. 
 
The Annual Report 2020 will be published on 17 February 2021.

Contact:

Katrin May
Head of PR
Tel.: +49 (0) 68 64 81 27 14
E-Mail: may.katrin@villeroy-boch.com

Susanne Reiter
Head of Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations
Tel.:  +49 (0) 68 64 81 12 27
E-Mail: reiter.susanne@villeroy-boch.com

Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch AG
Saaruferstraße 1-3
66693 Mettlach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6864 81-0
E-mail: information@villeroy-boch.com
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de
ISIN: DE0007657231, DE0007657207
WKN: 765723
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Disclaimer

