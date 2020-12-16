 

Citi Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Review

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 22:15  |  63   |   |   

Citigroup will issue its fourth quarter results via press release at approximately 8:00 AM (ET) on Friday, January 15, 2021. At 11:30 AM (ET), results will be reviewed via live webcast and teleconference.

The press release, webcast and presentation materials will be available at www.citigroup.com/citi/investor. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

To dial-in to the live teleconference, please call (866) 516-9582 (for U.S. and Canada callers) or (973) 409-9210 (for international callers). Conference ID: 3686138. A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the event until Friday, January 22, 2021 by calling (855) 859-2056 (for U.S. and Canada callers) or (404) 537-3406 (for international callers). Conference ID: 3686138.

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi| Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/company/citi

Citigroup Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citi Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Review Citigroup will issue its fourth quarter results via press release at approximately 8:00 AM (ET) on Friday, January 15, 2021. At 11:30 AM (ET), results will be reviewed via live webcast and teleconference. The press release, webcast and presentation …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Comcast to Provide Free WiFi at 10 Fresno Housing and Boys & Girls Clubs Locations in ...
AdaptHealth Announces Pricing of $500 Million 4.625% Senior Notes Due 2029
AECOM to upgrade one of the largest wastewater treatment plants in the U.S.
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Mobileye and Luminar Drive Collaboration Full Speed Ahead
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
Generali Group and Accenture Form Joint Venture to Accelerate the Insurer’s Digital ...
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
May Mobility Selects Velodyne Lidar as Long-Range Lidar Provider
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
Aktien: Deutsche Bank will in China durchstarten
09.12.20
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Citigroup Inc. Investors of Important December 29 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – C
05.12.20
Citi Private Bank veröffentlicht „Outlook 2021: The New Economic Cycle: Investing for a Post-COVID World“
04.12.20
Citi Private Bank Issues Outlook 2021: The New Economic Cycle: Investing for a Post-COVID World
04.12.20
Citi Appointed by Dimensional Fund Advisors to Provide Securities Services for New Family of Active ETFs
03.12.20
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Citigroup Inc. – C
03.12.20
America’s Mayors Sound the Alarm on Long-Term Impacts of COVID-19 Pandemic on their Cities, According to New Survey
02.12.20
Citi Named World’s Best Digital Bank 2020 by Global Finance Magazine
01.12.20
Citi Private Bank Law Firm Group and Hildebrandt Consulting Issue 2021 Citi Hildebrandt Client Advisory
01.12.20
Credit Suisse nominiert Lloyds-Chef als Verwaltungsratspräsident