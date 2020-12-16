E*TRADE Advisor Services Study Reveals Bullish Sentiment Skyrockets Among RIAs to Close Out 2020

E*TRADE Advisor Services, a provider of integrated technology, custody, and practice management support for registered investment advisors (RIAs), today announced results from the most recent wave of its Independent Advisor Tracking study, which covers advisor views on the market, the industry, their business, and clients.

Advisors are significantly more bullish heading into 2021. Nearly three out of four RIAs (74%) said they are bullish looking ahead to the first quarter—increasing 26 percentage points since August.

Advisors are actively managing market volatility (74%), followed by tax policy and regulation changes (55%), and interest rate risk (51%). Similarly, nearly three in four advisors (74%) think market volatility will stay the same or rise as a result of the election. New administration driving client calls. Advisors say clients are contacting them most about the new presidential administration (41%), followed by pandemic concerns (28%), and market volatility (19%).

COVID uncertainty is the top business challenge in 2021. Nearly half of RIAs (46%) feel pandemic-related uncertainty is their number one business challenge heading into the New Year.

“We are about to close the chapter on a year that won’t be forgotten soon, marked by whipsawing markets, surging client inquiries, and an overnight transformation of advisors’ work environments,” said Matthew Wilson, President of E*TRADE Advisor Services. “Advisors are entering 2021 with eyes wide open—ready for volatility, the portfolio implications of a new presidential administration, and the persistently low interest rate environment. In times like these, emotional decision-making is certainly tempting among clients. This is where an advisor’s value proposition can truly shine. Advisors can offer a more measured view on long-term performance and strategic counsel specific to a client’s risk tolerance and time horizon.”

About the Survey

This survey was conducted in-house from December 4 to December 10, 2020, among a convenience sample of 303 independent registered investment advisors.

Referenced Data

When it comes to the market in the next three months, are you? August 2020 December 2020 Bullish 48% 74% Bearish 52% 26%

What risks are you actively managing right now when it comes to client portfolios? Select all that apply. December 2020 Market volatility 74% Tax policy and regulation changes 55% Interest rates 51% Political instability 34% Inflation 31% Recession 29% Steepening yield curve 17% Armed conflict, war, or terrorism 5% Other 4% None of these 3%

As a result of the presidential election, do you think market volatility will… December 2020 Greatly increase 3% Somewhat increase 25% Stay the same 46% Somewhat decrease 24% Greatly decrease 2%

When it comes to the market, what are your clients contacting you most about? December 2020 New presidential administration 41% Coronavirus and other pandemic concerns 28% Market volatility 19% Recession 3% Gridlock in Washington 2% Softening job market 1% Federal reserve monetary policy 0% US trade tensions 0% Economic weakness abroad 0% Steepening yield curve 0% Inflation 0% Other, please specify: 2% None 3%

What do you see as the biggest challenge to your business in 2021? December 2020 Covid-related uncertainty 46% Technology improvements 11% Client retention 10% Company culture amid the virtual environment 9% Succession planning 7% Consolidation in the RIA industry 7% None 6% Other 4%

