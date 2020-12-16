 

EQUITY ALERT Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against 9F Inc. – JFU

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) resulting from allegations that 9F may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On or around August 15, 2019, 9F sold approximately 8.9 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) in its initial public offering (the “IPO”), at $9.50 per ADS raising nearly $85 million in new capital. However, since the IPO, the price of 9F ADSs has plunged and closed at $1.26 per ADS on December 15, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of 9F shareholders. If you purchased securities of 9F please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2007.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

