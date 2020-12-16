Blue Bird Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; Strong Fourth Quarter At or Above Guidance; Focused on Margin Growth and Industry Recovery; Guidance Range Provided for Fiscal 2021

Blue Bird Corporation (“Blue Bird”) (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, announced today its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full year results. GAAP net income for the fourth quarter and full year were $11.9 million and $12.2 million, respectively, up $0.3 million and down $12.1 million from comparable FY2019 periods. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and year were $21.9 million and $54.7 million, respectively.

(in millions except Unit Sales and EPS data) Three Months Ended

October 3, 2020 B/(W)

2019 Fiscal Year Ended

October 3, 2020 B/(W)

2019 Unit Sales 2,876 (850 ) 8,878 (2,139 ) GAAP Measures: Revenue $ 281.4 $ (62.1 ) $ 879.2 $ (139.7 ) Net Income $ 11.9 $ 0.3 $ 12.2 $ (12.1 ) Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.44 $ 0.01 $ 0.45 $ (0.45 ) Non-GAAP Measures1: Adjusted EBITDA $ 21.9 $ (11.5 ) $ 54.7 $ (27.1 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 13.3 $ (6.7 ) $ 22.1 $ (21.3 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.49 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.82 $ (0.79 )

1 Reconciliation to relevant GAAP metrics shown below

“The second half of fiscal 2020 was challenging for Blue Bird as operations were significantly impacted by COVID-19," said Phil Horlock, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Bird Corporation. “School shutdowns delayed orders and supplier disruptions impacted our efficiencies. Through the fourth quarter, however, we saw significant stabilization in our supply base and manufacturing processes.

"While working through these challenges, I am very pleased with our progress in improving our underlying business structure that is key to achieving our near-term EBITDA margin target of at least 10%. Full-year average selling price per bus increased by more than $6,000, or 7%, over last year. The increase was due to a combination of pricing and a richer mix of higher-priced vehicles, including electric-powered buses. Despite the significant COVID impact on orders, we had another strong year of alternative-fuel bus sales, with a record sales mix of 48%, equal to last year. We saw substantial growth in our electric-powered bus sales this year, with 158 buses sold and a strong growth runway in that segment. Our alternative-fuel market share remained strong in fiscal 2020, led by propane at 76%, followed by electric at 58% and we maintained our position as the undisputed leader in alternative fuels. We also announced the upcoming product launch of our all-new and exclusive 7.3 liter engine, developed with Ford and Roush, which will power our class-leading propane- and gas-powered Blue Bird Vision, described by our tagline, “The best just got better!” We also continued to make great progress in driving down structural costs with our Transformational Initiatives, which improved profits by $14.4 million in the full year. In fact, this initiative has reduced our structural costs by more than $50 million since inception three years ago. In addition, we successfully moved to a single shift production schedule late in the third quarter, which drove efficiency and quality improvements through the balance of the year. We are making changes in our plant, so that by spring of 2021, we will have the same daily capacity on one shift that we previously had on two shifts.

"With these business structure improvements, we are well positioned to capitalize on the market recovery as schools get back to in-classroom learning. We have a history of robust cash generation and strong liquidity, a culture of winning and leadership in growing segments, a clearly defined margin-growth strategy and an experienced team with a proven track record of delivering results and handling difficult times. As we look at guidance for FY2021, there is a lot of uncertainty around timing of a return-to-normalcy for schools. Recent news around the approval and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, however, provides confidence that an industry rebound is in sight. We are providing a wide range for our guidance metrics, which we will narrow through the year as the control of the pandemic become clearer. We are announcing initial net revenue guidance of $750M-975M, with Adj. EBITDA between $40M-$65M and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $(5)-$20M.”

Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Results

Net Sales

Net sales were $281.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, a decrease of $62.1 million, or 18.1%, from prior year period. Bus unit sales were 2,876 units for the quarter compared with 3,726 units for the same period last year.

Gross Profit

Fourth quarter gross profit of $29.6 million represented a decrease of $17.0 million from the fourth quarter of last year. Gross profit margin declined 3.1 points to 10.5%. The decline was driven by lower volumes and manufacturing disruptions due to COVID-19, partially offset by bus pricing and cost reductions.

Net Income

Net income was $11.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of $0.3 million compared with the same period last year.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income was $13.3 million, representing a decrease of $6.7 million compared with the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was $21.9 million, representing a decrease of $11.5 million compared with the fourth quarter last year. The decrease was driven by lower volume and production inefficiencies due to COVID-19, partially offset by bus pricing and cost reductions.

Full Year 2020 Results

Net Sales

Net sales were $879.2 million for the fiscal year ended October 3, 2020, a decrease of $139.7 million, or 13.7%, compared with the prior year. Bus unit sales were 8,878 units for the fiscal year ended October 3, 2020 compared with 11,017 units for the same period last year.

Gross Profit

Full year gross profit was $96.2 million, a decrease of $37.3 million from the prior year.

Net Income

Net income was $12.2 million for the fiscal year ended October 3, 2020, which was $12.1 million below the prior year.

Adjusted Net Income

Year-to-date Adjusted Net Income was $22.1 million, representing a decrease of $21.3 million compared with the prior year. The decline is more than accounted for by the decline in profits due to COVID-19 disruptions.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was $54.7 million for the fiscal year ended October 3, 2020, a decrease of $27.1 million below the prior year.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 570,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird’s longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird’s parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio.

BLUE BIRD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands except for share data) October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,507 $ 70,959 Accounts receivable, net 7,623 10,537 Inventories 56,523 78,830 Other current assets 8,243 11,765 Total current assets $ 116,896 $ 172,091 Property, plant and equipment, net 103,372 100,058 Goodwill 18,825 18,825 Intangible assets, net 51,632 54,720 Equity investment in affiliate 14,320 11,106 Deferred tax assets 4,365 3,600 Finance lease right-of-use assets 6,983 4,638 Other assets 1,022 375 Total assets $ 317,415 $ 365,413 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 57,602 $ 102,266 Warranty 8,336 9,161 Accrued expenses 15,773 28,697 Deferred warranty income 8,540 8,632 Finance lease obligations 1,280 716 Other current liabilities 10,217 10,310 Current portion of long-term debt 9,900 9,900 Total current liabilities $ 111,648 $ 169,682 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt $ 164,204 $ 173,226 Warranty 13,038 13,182 Deferred warranty income 14,048 15,413 Deferred tax liabilities 254 168 Finance lease obligations 5,879 3,921 Other liabilities 14,315 12,108 Pension 47,259 45,524 Total long-term liabilities $ 258,997 $ 263,542 Stockholders' deficit Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued at October 3, 2020 and September 28, 2019 $ — $ — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 27,048,404 and 26,476,336 shares outstanding at October 3, 2020 and September 28, 2019, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 88,910 84,271 Accumulated deficit (33,464 ) (45,649 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (58,397 ) (56,154 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 1,782,568 shares at October 3, 2020 and September 28, 2019 (50,282 ) (50,282 ) Total stockholders' deficit $ (53,230 ) $ (67,811 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 317,415 $ 365,413

BLUE BIRD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands except for share data) October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 Net sales $ 281,411 $ 343,532 $ 879,221 $ 1,018,874 Cost of goods sold 251,762 296,904 783,021 885,400 Gross profit $ 29,649 $ 46,628 $ 96,200 $ 133,474 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 16,060 28,445 74,206 89,642 Operating profit $ 13,589 $ 18,183 $ 21,994 $ 43,832 Interest expense (2,292 ) (2,638 ) (12,252 ) (12,879 ) Interest income (16 ) — 11 9 Other income (expense), net 184 (297 ) 738 (1,331 ) Income before income taxes $ 11,465 $ 15,248 $ 10,491 $ 29,631 Income tax (expense) benefit (1,898 ) (4,740 ) (1,519 ) (7,573 ) Equity in net income of non-consolidated affiliate 2,373 1,084 3,213 2,242 Net income $ 11,940 $ 11,592 $ 12,185 $ 24,300 Earnings per share: Basic weighted average shares outstanding 27,048,404 26,472,490 26,850,999 26,455,436 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 27,145,335 26,904,766 27,086,555 27,043,814 Basic income per share $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.45 $ 0.92 Diluted income per share $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 0.45 $ 0.90

BLUE BIRD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands of dollars) October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 12,185 $ 24,300 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,400 10,383 Non-cash interest expense 3,651 3,822 Share-based compensation 4,141 4,273 Equity in net income of non-consolidated affiliate (3,213 ) (2,242 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets (76 ) 5 Deferred taxes 29 6,632 Amortization of deferred actuarial pension losses 1,720 2,758 Foreign currency hedges — 109 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,914 13,530 Inventories 22,308 (21,497 ) Other assets 5,068 (4,651 ) Accounts payable (40,258 ) 6,318 Accrued expenses, pension and other liabilities (19,410 ) 9,707 Dividend from equity investment in affiliate — 2,259 Total adjustments $ (8,726 ) $ 31,406 Total cash provided by operating activities $ 3,459 $ 55,706 Cash flows from investing activities Cash paid for fixed assets (18,968 ) (35,514 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 165 47 Total cash used in investing activities $ (18,803 ) $ (35,467 ) Cash flows from financing activities Borrowings under the senior term loan $ — $ 50,000 Repayments under the senior term loan (9,900 ) (9,900 ) Principal payments on finance leases (945 ) (133 ) Cash paid for debt issuance costs (935 ) — Cash paid for employee taxes on vested restricted shares and stock option exercises (3,568 ) (636 ) Proceeds from exercises of warrants 4,240 1,499 Tender offer repurchase of common stock and preferred stock — (50,370 ) Total cash used in financing activities $ (11,108 ) $ (9,540 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (26,452 ) 10,699 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 70,959 60,260 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 44,507 $ 70,959

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands of dollars) October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 Net income $ 11,940 $ 11,592 $ 12,185 $ 24,300 Adjustments: Interest expense, net (1) 2,404 2,737 12,616 13,279 Income tax benefit 1,898 4,740 1,519 7,573 Depreciation, amortization, and disposals (2) 3,881 3,112 15,096 11,102 Operational transformation initiatives 186 6,401 3,404 10,594 Foreign currency hedges — — — 109 Share-based compensation 36 1,127 4,141 4,273 Product redesign initiatives 905 3,663 4,068 10,539 Restructuring charges 282 — 646 — Costs directly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic (3) 372 — 1,000 — Other — (3 ) 6 59 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,904 $ 33,369 $ 54,681 $ 81,828 Adjusted EBITDA margin (percentage of net sales) 7.8 % 9.7 % 6.2 % 8.0 %

_________________________

(1) Includes $0.1 million for both three-month fiscal periods and $0.4 million for both twelve-month fiscal periods, representing interest expense on lease liabilities, which are a component of lease expense and presented as a single operating expense in selling, general and administrative expenses on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Includes $0.2 million for both three-month fiscal periods and $0.7 million for both twelve-month fiscal periods, representing amortization charges on right-to-use lease assets, which are a component of lease expense and presented as a single operating expense in selling, general and administrative expenses on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (3) Primarily costs incurred for third party cleaning services and personal protective equipment for our employees in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Adjusted Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands of dollars) October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 81,763 $ 74,819 $ 3,459 $ 55,706 Cash paid for fixed assets (2,244 ) (5,360 ) (18,968 ) (35,514 ) Free cash flow $ 79,519 $ 69,459 $ (15,509 ) $ 20,192 Cash paid for product redesign initiatives 905 1,386 9,553 4,740 Cash paid for operational transformation initiatives 186 6,401 3,404 10,594 Cash paid for restructuring charges 282 — 646 — Cash paid for costs directly attributed to COVID-19 372 — 1,000 — Adjusted free cash flow 81,264 77,246 (906 ) 35,526

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands of dollars) October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 Net income $ 11,940 $ 11,592 $ 12,185 $ 24,300 Adjustments, net of tax benefit or expense (1) Operational transformation initiatives 140 4,801 2,553 7,946 Product redesign initiatives 679 2,747 3,051 7,904 Foreign currency hedges — — — 82 Share-based compensation 27 845 3,106 3,205 Restructuring charges 212 — 485 — Costs directly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic (2) 279 — 750 — Other — (2 ) 5 44 Adjusted net income, non-GAAP $ 13,276 $ 19,983 22,134 43,481

_________________________

(1) Amounts are net of estimated statutory tax rates of 25%. (2) Primarily costs incurred for third party cleaning services and personal protective equipment for our employees.

Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 Diluted income per share $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 0.45 $ 0.90 One-time charge adjustments, net of tax benefit or expense 0.05 0.31 0.37 0.71 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP $ 0.49 $ 0.74 $ 0.82 $ 1.61 Weighted average dilutive shares outstanding 27,145,335 26,904,766 27,086,555 27,043,814

