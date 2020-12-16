 

Farmer Brothers Recognized on Newsweek’s “America’s Most Responsible Companies” List

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 22:05  |  36   |   |   

NORTHLAKE, Texas, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) (the “Company”), a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea, and culinary products, today announced that it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies of 2021. The awards list was announced on December 2nd, 2020 and can be viewed on Newsweek's website.

The list recognizes the top 400 most responsible companies in the United States and was developed by analyzing key performance indicators within the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas.

Deverl Maserang, CEO of Farmer Brothers, commented, “This recognition as one of the country’s most responsible companies is a validation that our multi-year commitment to sustainability is working. We will continue to set ambitious goals and hold ourselves accountable as we work to achieve balance between natural capital, human capital and economic capital.”

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The Company’s product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S. based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors.

Contact

Ellipsis
Jeff Majtyka & Kyle King
Investor.relations@farmerbros.com
(646) 776-0886


