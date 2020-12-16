Farmer Brothers Recognized on Newsweek’s “America’s Most Responsible Companies” List

NORTHLAKE, Texas, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) (the “Company”), a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea, and culinary products, today announced that it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies of 2021. The awards list was announced on December 2nd, 2020 and can be viewed on Newsweek's website .



The list recognizes the top 400 most responsible companies in the United States and was developed by analyzing key performance indicators within the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas.