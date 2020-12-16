Tribune Publishing Company Announces Sale of BestReviews LLC to Nexstar Inc. for $160 Million

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ:TPCO) today announced that after a comprehensive sales process Tribune and BR Holding Company, Inc. have entered into a definitive agreement to sell 100% of BestReviews LLC to Nexstar Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), for $160 million in cash. BestReviews LLC is owned 60% by Tribune and 40% by its founders, BR Holding Company, Inc.



“We are pleased that through our majority ownership of BestReviews we have created substantial value for the BestReviews business and Tribune Publishing shareholders. While Tribune Publishing will not have an ongoing ownership interest, we look forward to a continuing commercial relationship with BestReviews as a partner in content and commerce,” said Terry Jimenez, CEO of Tribune Publishing Company and Chairman of BestReviews. “This transaction provides a strong return on the investment that Tribune Publishing made less than three years ago and is enabled by a great team at BestReviews and the broader Tribune Publishing network of assets. This cash return strengthens our already robust balance sheet and provides financial and operational flexibility. We intend to provide a clear capital allocation strategy in the near future.”