 

EverQuote CEO Jayme Mendal to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Events

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 22:05  |  42   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (“EverQuote”), a leading online marketplace for insurance shopping, today announced that Jayme Mendal, CEO will participate in two upcoming Fireside chats. In addition, John Wagner, CFO, and Joseph Sanborn, SVP, Corporate Development & Strategy will be hosting 1X1 investor meetings at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference.

Event Details:

Canaccord Genuity Fireside Chat
Date: Monday, December 21, 2020
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
Date: Monday, January 11, 2021
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Hosting 1X1 Investor Meetings

The fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on EverQuote’s investor relations website at http://investors.everquote.com.

About EverQuote
EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets—their family, property, and future. Our vision is to use data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized ultimately reducing cost and risk.

For more information, visit EverQuote.com and follow on Twitter @EverQuoteInsure.

Investor Relations Contact: 
Brinlea Johnson 
The Blueshirt Group
415.269.2645 
brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com


EverBank Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EverQuote CEO Jayme Mendal to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Events CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EverQuote, Inc. (“EverQuote”), a leading online marketplace for insurance shopping, today announced that Jayme Mendal, CEO will participate in two upcoming Fireside chats. In addition, John …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model
BioNTech and Fosun Pharma to Supply China with mRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccine
vTv Therapeutics Announces Topline Results of Phase 2 Elevage Study of Azeliragon in Patients with ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Updates on Construction Accomplishments
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
ISS launches OneISS strategy with new operating model
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.11.20
EverQuote Mourns Sudden Passing of Co-Founder & CEO Seth Birnbaum
23.11.20
The Boston Globe Names EverQuote, Inc. a Top Place to Work for 2020