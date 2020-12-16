EverQuote CEO Jayme Mendal to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Events
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (“EverQuote”), a leading online marketplace for insurance shopping, today announced that Jayme Mendal, CEO will participate in
two upcoming Fireside chats. In addition, John Wagner, CFO, and Joseph Sanborn, SVP, Corporate Development & Strategy will be hosting 1X1 investor meetings at the 23rd Annual Needham
Virtual Growth Conference.
Event Details:
Canaccord Genuity Fireside Chat
Date: Monday, December 21, 2020
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
Date: Monday, January 11, 2021
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Hosting 1X1 Investor Meetings
The fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on EverQuote’s investor relations website at http://investors.everquote.com.
About EverQuote
EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets—their family, property, and future. Our vision is to use data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized ultimately reducing cost and risk.
For more information, visit EverQuote.com and follow on Twitter @EverQuoteInsure.
Investor Relations Contact:
Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group
415.269.2645
brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com
