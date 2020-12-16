General Finance Corporation Announces Redemption of Remaining 8.125% Senior Notes Due 2021

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN), a leading specialty rental services company offering portable storage, modular space and liquid containment solutions (the “Company”), announced today that it will redeem its remaining outstanding 8.125% Senior Notes due July 2021 (NASDAQ:GFNSL) (the “Notes”). On January 15, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) the Company will redeem the remaining $11.6 million of the issued and outstanding principal amount of the Notes in accordance with the optional redemption provisions in the indenture governing the Notes. The redemption price will be $25 per Note (equal to 100% of the Notes’ original principal amount), plus accrued and unpaid interest through, but excluding, the Redemption Date.



The Company will use borrowings from its North American senior credit facility to fund the redemption; which was amended to, among other things, allow the use of the borrowings for the redemption and extend the maturity of the facility to July 31, 2025, subject to extension up to December 14, 2025 as provided in the amendment.