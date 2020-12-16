 

Itamar Medical Announces Additional 16 Million Covered Lives for WatchPAT, the Only Single-Use Sleep Apnea Test that Meets Guidelines

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 22:05  |  86   |   |   

Positive Coverage Policy from Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) Covers Blue Cross Blue Shield Members in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

CAESAREA, Israel, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: ITMR), a leading medical device and digital health company focused on the integration of sleep apnea management into the cardiac patient care pathway, today announced that Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), the largest customer-owned health insurance company in the U.S., has issued a positive coverage decision that includes Home Sleep Apnea tests (HSATs) utilizing Peripheral Arterial Tonometry (PAT) such as the company’s WatchPAT as medically necessary.

The updated policy decision from HCSC adds approximately 14.5 million beneficiaries of five Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCSC) plans of Illinois, Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Montana. The added benefit becomes effective on March 25, 2021. In November 2020 BCBS of Louisiana, covering 1.5 million lives, also published updated medical policy including PAT based HSATs.

WatchPAT, based on the PAT technology, oximetry and actigraphy, is used for diagnosing Sleep Apnea in the home environment. Itamar Medical’s WatchPAT ONE is the only FDA-approved single-use HSAT that meets Practice Guidelines currently available on the market. This updated policy decision follows an assessment of Diagnosis and Medical Management of Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome released by Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Evidence Street in July 2019.

“We commend HCSC for making this positive coverage decision that paves the way for PAT based HSATs to be considered when diagnosing adult patients who have symptoms suggestive of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Importantly, our WatchPAT ONE device, combined with the Company’s digital health platform, provides the opportunity for physicians to continue to diagnose HCSC beneficiaries during the COVID-19 pandemic, while at the same time, reducing their patient’s exposure to risk of infection,” said Gilad Glick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Itamar Medical. “As the only single-use test available on the market that meets Practice Guidelines, we are delighted that more physicians and their patients will have a safe and effective home-based diagnostic option.”

Seite 1 von 4
Itamar Medical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Itamar Medical Announces Additional 16 Million Covered Lives for WatchPAT, the Only Single-Use Sleep Apnea Test that Meets Guidelines Positive Coverage Policy from Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) Covers Blue Cross Blue Shield Members in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and TexasCAESAREA, Israel, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model
BioNTech and Fosun Pharma to Supply China with mRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccine
vTv Therapeutics Announces Topline Results of Phase 2 Elevage Study of Azeliragon in Patients with ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Updates on Construction Accomplishments
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
ISS launches OneISS strategy with new operating model
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Itamar Medical Comments on U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) 2021 Fee Schedule with Reimbursement Update for Home Sleep Apnea Testing
08.12.20
Itamar Medical Announces Results from Multi-Center Study Validate Use of WatchPAT in Diagnosing Sleep Apnea in Patients with AFib
17.11.20
Itamar Medical to Participate in the Piper 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
17.11.20
Itamar Medical Announces Preliminary Results from Two Large Claims Database Studies Demonstrating Significant Health Economic Benefits of Effective Sleep Apnea Management for Cardiovascular Patients
17.11.20
Itamar Medical Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Revenues