Credit Acceptance Announces Extension of Revolving Secured Line of Credit Facility and Increase and Extension of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility

Southfield, Michigan, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) announced that on December 15, 2020, we extended the maturity of our revolving secured line of credit facility with a commercial bank syndicate from June 22, 2022 to June 22, 2023. The amount of the facility will remain at $340.0 million until June 22, 2022, when the amount of the facility will decrease to $305.0 million. As of December 15, 2020, we had $65.3 million outstanding under the line of credit facility.

We also announced that on December 16, 2020 we increased the amount of Warehouse Facility V, one of our revolving secured warehouse facilities, from $100.0 million to $125.0 million. We also extended the date on which the facility will cease to revolve from August 17, 2021 to December 18, 2023. The maturity of the facility was also extended from August 17, 2023 to December 16, 2025. The interest rate on borrowings under the facility has been increased from LIBOR plus 190 basis points to LIBOR plus 225 basis points. As of December 16, 2020, we did not have a balance outstanding under the facility.