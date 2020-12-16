 

Ziopharm Comments on Consent Solicitation Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 22:01  |  14   |   |   

Jaime Vieser and Holger Weis Elected to Board of Directors

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIOP) (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”), today issued a statement in connection with the consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) initiated by WaterMill Asset Management Corp., Mr. Robert W. Postma and certain other individuals (collectively, “WaterMill”). Based on the consents received by the Company, Jaime Vieser and Holger Weis have been formally elected to the Ziopharm Board of Directors (the “Board”), while Chairman Scott Tarriff will depart the Board effective immediately.

The Company’s statement is as follows:

“We sincerely thank our shareholders for all of the helpful feedback and constructive dialogue that they have shared with the Company since our 2020 Annual Meeting. We welcome Messrs. Vieser and Weis as the newest members of Ziopharm’s Board of Directors.

“We also wish to thank Scott Tarriff, a member of the Board since 2015 and Chairman since 2018, for the numerous positive contributions and tireless commitment to the patients we hope to serve. We wish him well in the future. We continue to focus on achieving the high potential that our pipeline offers and delivering significant value to both patients and shareholders.”

The full results of the Consent Solicitation will be disclosed via a Current Report on Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in due course.

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.
Ziopharm is developing non-viral and cytokine-driven cell and gene therapies that weaponize the body’s immune system to treat the millions of people globally diagnosed with a solid tumor each year. With its multiplatform approach, Ziopharm is at the forefront of immuno-oncology with a goal to treat any type of solid tumor. Ziopharm’s pipeline is built for commercially scalable, cost effective T-cell receptor T-cell therapies based on its non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer platform, a precisely controlled IL-12 gene therapy, and rapidly manufactured Sleeping Beauty-enabled CD19-specific CAR-T program. The Company has clinical and strategic partnerships with the National Cancer Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and others. For more information, please visit www.ziopharm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the business strategy, plans and objectives of Ziopharm management. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the impact of the Consent Solicitation and other activities by WaterMill and/or other investors, the risks and uncertainties disclosed in Ziopharm’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in any subsequent filings by Ziopharm with the SEC. All information in this press release is as of the date hereof, and Ziopharm undertakes no duty to update the information, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Adam D. Levy, PhD, MBA
EVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
(508) 552-9255
alevy@ziopharm.com 

Media Relations Contacts:
Chris Kittredge, Andrew Cole and Zachary Tramonti
Sard Verbinnen & Co.
Ziopharm-SVC@sardverb.com 


Ziopharm Oncology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ziopharm Comments on Consent Solicitation Results Jaime Vieser and Holger Weis Elected to Board of DirectorsBOSTON, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIOP) (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”), today issued a statement in connection with the consent solicitation (the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model
BioNTech and Fosun Pharma to Supply China with mRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccine
vTv Therapeutics Announces Topline Results of Phase 2 Elevage Study of Azeliragon in Patients with ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Updates on Construction Accomplishments
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
ISS launches OneISS strategy with new operating model
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Ziopharm Oncology Announces Chief Financial Officer to Step Down
12.12.20
WaterMill Asset Management Addresses Ziopharm Oncology’s Latest Distortion and Recent Threat
12.12.20
Ziopharm Comments on Delay of WaterMill’s Stated Consent Deadline
11.12.20
Egan-Jones Recommends Against Electing Dissident’s Full Slate of Nominees to Ziopharm Board
08.12.20
WaterMill Asset Management Reinforces the Need for Meaningful and Urgent Change at Ziopharm Oncology
04.12.20
Ziopharm Details Actions in Response to Shareholder Feedback
03.12.20
Glass Lewis Recommends Ziopharm Shareholders Vote on the WHITE Consent Card for All of WaterMill’s Director Candidates and Proposals
28.11.20
WaterMill Asset Management Refutes Ziopharm Oncology’s Desperate, Low-Road Smear Campaign
27.11.20
Ziopharm Comments on Institutional Shareholder Services’ Recommendation to Reject WaterMill’s Attempt to Remove Half of Ziopharm’s Board of Directors
26.11.20
 ISS Recommends Ziopharm Shareholders Vote for Change on WaterMill Asset Management’s WHITE Consent Card

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
2
ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. - Mit dem Immunsystem Krebs bekämpfen