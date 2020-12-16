 

Christina Lake Cannabis Appoints Senior Executive Gil Playford to Board of Directors and Chairman of Audit and Finance Committee

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”) (CSE:CLC) (FRANKFURT: CLB) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Gil Playford, an internationally accomplished senior corporate executive and entrepreneur in the mining and resource sectors, to its Board of Directors as well as to the Chairman position of CLC’s Audit and Finance Committee.

With diverse global experience, Mr. Playford has developed a strong business and financial background in leadership positions for public and private companies which consistently drove business growth and shareholder value. Mr. Playford joins the Company’s Board of Directors under the leadership of its Chairman Mervin Boychuk, a very successful entrepreneur in construction and waste management who was recently named to the Board of Directors earlier this year.

Christina Lake Cannabis, which cultivates cannabis outdoors for extraction as a licensed producer under the Cannabis Act, completed its inaugural grow season earlier in 2020 with total production exceeding original estimates by over 44% with approximately 32,500 kg / 71,650 lb of dried cannabis. In its December 11, 2020 press release, the Company detailed its plans to scale production upward in the following year through strategies to include potentially utilizing a greater portion of its 32-acre site, and potentially adjusting growing timelines to allow for two full crops of plants from select cannabis strains in a single season. By adding Mr. Playford to its Board of Directors, the Company anticipates it can benefit from Mr. Playford’s valuable insights in rapidly driving growth for production-centric enterprises.

Mr. Playford’s career began with Union Carbide Corp. (“Union Carbide”), one of the original “Nifty Fifty” stocks trading on Wall Street. He quickly ascended the ranks to hold multiple senior positions over a 25-year tenure to include Managing Director in Switzerland, Belgium, and Germany, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Union Carbide Canada, and Chief Financial Officer for Union Carbide in its New York office. After Union Carbide, Mr. Playford became Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of UCAR Carbon, a carbon and graphite company formed in a joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation. UCAR Carbon was renamed “GrafTech” and taken public under Mr. Playford’s leadership as Chairman and CEO, with GrafTech presently trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Transitioning to mining, Mr. Playford founded LionOre Mining (“LionOre”), a producer of gold and nickel in Africa and Australia. Under Mr. Playford’s leadership in the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman roles of LionOre, the firm was sold to the Russian mining conglomerate Norilsk Nickel in an all-cash deal valued at CAD $6.8 billion, following a rival offer of CAD $6.2 billion from Xstrata PLC. Mr. Playford holds a Bachelor of Engineering from McGill University, and a Master of Business Administration from York University in Toronto.

