UDR Announces Transition in Responsibilities of Jerry A. Davis, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Executive Management Promotions

UDR, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that Jerry A. Davis, President and Chief Operating Officer (“COO”), will transition from the role of COO effective January 1, 2021, but continue as President of the Company. During 2021, Mr. Davis, 58, will focus on the continued implementation and evolution of the Company’s Next Generation Operating Platform, the evaluation of new technologies/technology investments useful to the Company’s business areas, and redevelopment opportunities. Effective December 31, 2021, Mr. Davis will retire, at which time he will transition to a consulting role with similar areas of focus. Michael D. Lacy, 39, UDR’s Senior Vice President – Property Operations, will continue to oversee the Company’s day-to-day operations, as he has for the last three years of his 14-year tenure with UDR.

“Jerry has been with UDR for 30 years and I have had the pleasure of working closely with him for nearly 20 of those years,” said Tom Toomey, UDR’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Toomey continued, “Jerry’s contributions to the organization have been immeasurable given his impact on UDR’s culture, vision, and financial results. I am thankful that UDR and its investors will continue to reap the benefits of his extensive operating expertise as we continue to enhance our sector-leading operating platform and legacy of talent he has helped build.”