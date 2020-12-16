 

Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock

 

Dividend per Share
or Depositary Share1

 

Record Date

 

Payment Date

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L

 

$18.125

 

January 1

 

February 1

6.200% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series CC

 

$0.3875

 

January 1

 

January 29

6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series EE

 

$0.375

 

January 1

 

January 25

5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series HH

 

$0.3671875

 

January 1

 

January 25

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series MM

 

$21.50

 

January 1

 

January 28

4.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series NN

 

$0.2855903

 

January 15

 

February 3

1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series L, is represented by depositary shares. Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series MM, for which, dividends are paid semi-annually.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, including approximately 2,900 lending centers, 2,500 financial centers with a Consumer Investment Financial Solutions Advisor and approximately 2,300 business centers; approximately 17,000 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with approximately 39 million active users, including approximately 31 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for email news alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

