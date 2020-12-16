 

Baxter to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.12.2020   

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference via webcast. José (Joe) E. Almeida, Baxter’s chairman and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of Baxter’s presentation, along with accompanying slides, can be accessed at www.baxter.com and will be available for replay through February 11, 2021.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For more than 85 years, we’ve been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Disclaimer

