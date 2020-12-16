Baxter to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference via webcast. José (Joe) E. Almeida, Baxter’s chairman and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of Baxter’s presentation, along with accompanying slides, can be accessed at www.baxter.com and will be available for replay through February 11, 2021.