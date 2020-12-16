New Spectrum Processing Subsystems Speed Electronic Warfare Application Deployment

Application-ready open-architecture subsystems reduce integration time while streamlining upgrades

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced a new family of open architecture electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) processing subsystems, enabling customers to develop and deploy electronic warfare and signal intelligence solutions more rapidly and cost-effectively than typical custom solutions. The new MPS1101 and MPS1202 customizable subsystems include radio frequency (RF) transmit/receive, digitization and processing building blocks and feature application-ready open middleware for a wide variety of uses such as electronic attack, EMS monitoring and software-defined radio reducing integration time while providing a low-cost path toward system upgrades.

“Custom electromagnetic spectrum processing solutions are often difficult to upgrade and take a significant amount of time to develop,” said Mark Bruington, vice president and general manager, Mercury Spectrum Systems. “Unlike traditional, custom approaches, our new open architecture-based subsystems provide trusted, secure out-of-the-box functionality with turnkey middleware and hardware. Customers get the latest in innovation with high-performance RF and digital signal processing and can easily upgrade their subsystems as new software applications become available.”