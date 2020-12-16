ABM Industries Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

First Quarter Guidance Outlook Issued for Fiscal 2021

Company Increases Dividend By 2.7%

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year that ended October 31, 2020.

Scott Salmirs, President and Chief Executive Officer of ABM Industries commented, “Fiscal 2020 was a pivotal year for ABM as the COVID-19 pandemic created a historic shift in the demand for our essential services. I could not be prouder of our teams for their incredible commitment to the health and safety of our employees and clients as we navigated an ever-evolving operating environment. We will continue to leverage the heightened awareness for virus protection and operational excellence, including our EnhancedClean offering. We will address our clients' needs as they manage through various stages of the pandemic and recovery."

Mr. Salmirs continued, "Our fourth quarter revenue improved sequentially compared to the third quarter underscoring the resilience of our business model. Pandemic-related work orders and labor management continued to drive solid profit growth. In 2020, our 6.0% adjusted EBITDA margin accelerated us to our longer term target range and we generated record cash flow. The strength of our market positioning, as well as our liquidity, has enabled us to navigate the risks and opportunities of the pandemic confidently.”

Three Months Ended October 31, Increase/(Decrease) Years Ended

October 31, Increase/(Decrease) ($ in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 1,484.6 $ 1,648.0 (9.9 )% $ 5,987.6 $ 6,498.6 (7.9 )% Operating profit1 $ 73.0 $ 66.2 10.2 % $ 95.7 $ 208.3 (54.0 )% Income from continuing operations1 $ 53.1 $ 48.1 10.4 % $ 0.2 $ 127.5 (99.8 )% Income from continuing operations per diluted share1 $ 0.78 $ 0.71 9.9 % $ — $ 1.91 NM * Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 46.7 $ 44.7 4.5 % $ 163.5 $ 137.2 19.2 % Adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share $ 0.69 $ 0.66 4.5 % $ 2.43 $ 2.05 18.5 % Net income1 $ 53.1 $ 47.9 10.7 % $ 0.3 $ 127.4 (99.8 )% Net income per diluted share1 $ 0.78 $ 0.71 9.9 % $ — $ 1.90 NM * Adjusted EBITDA $ 92.5 $ 93.0 (0.6 )% $ 361.9 $ 339.5 6.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 6.2 % 5.6 % 58 bps 6.0 % 5.2 % 82 bps Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations2 $ 198.7 $ 148.8 33.5 % $ 457.5 $ 262.8 74.1 % Free cash flow2 $ 189.6 $ 133.5 42.0 % $ 419.5 $ 203.1 NM *

1 The year ended October 31, 2020 includes pre-tax non-cash goodwill and intangible impairment charge of $172.8 million or $2.54 per diluted share. The goodwill portion of the impairment charge is nondeductible for tax purposes.

2 The year ended October 31, 2020 includes the deferral of approximately $101 million of payroll taxes provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act").

* Not meaningful (due to variance greater than or equal to +/-100%)

This release refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures described as “Adjusted EBITDA,” defined as earnings before income from discontinued operations, net of taxes, interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and excluding items impacting comparability, "Adjusted EBITDA margin," defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue, “Adjusted income from continuing operations,” "Adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share,” and "free cash flow." Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment. These adjustments have been made with the intent of providing financial measures that give management and investors a more representative understanding of underlying operational results and trends as well as the Company’s operational performance. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods. Please refer to the accompanying financial schedules for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to certain GAAP financial measures. We round amounts in these schedules to millions and calculate all percentages and per-share data from the underlying whole-dollar amounts. As a result, certain amounts may not foot, crossfoot, or recalculate based on reported numbers due to rounding. Unless otherwise noted, all references to years are to our fiscal year, which ends on October 31.

Fourth Quarter Summary

Total revenue of $1,484.6 million, a decrease of 9.9% versus last year, reflecting the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 operating environment.

Record, annual new sales bookings of $1.2 billion for fiscal 2020.

Income from continuing operations of $53.1 million or $0.78 per diluted share, including favorable self-insurance adjustments.

Adjusted income from continuing operations increased 4.5% to $46.7 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, versus last year.

Net income of $53.1 million, or $0.78 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $92.5 million, which led to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.2% versus 5.6% last year.

Operating results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 reflect a $17.6 million reserve of notes receivables related to a single project within the Company's Technical Solutions segment.

Record net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow provided by operating activities of $198.7 million and $189.6 million, respectively.

Total debt to bank-defined pro forma adjusted EBITDA of 2.1x and ample liquidity of $990 million inclusive of cash and cash equivalents.

Fourth Quarter Results

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company achieved revenues of $1.5 billion. Revenue declines were primarily driven by pandemic-related client disruptions, such as facility closures and service scope changes, particularly within the Company's Aviation and Technical Solutions segments. Higher demand for COVID-19 related work orders continued, particularly in the Business & Industry and Technology & Manufacturing segments, which partially offset the overall revenue decline.

On a GAAP basis, income from continuing operations was $53.1 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, compared to income from continuing operations of $48.1 million, or $0.71 per diluted share last year. Income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 reflects a total benefit from self-insurance adjustments of $21.3 million, of which $15.1 million was related to prior years.

Adjusted income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $46.7 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $44.7 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted results exclude items impacting comparability. A description of items impacting comparability can be found in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table.

Results from continuing operations for the quarter on both a GAAP and adjusted basis reflect the significant increase in higher margin work orders as clients continue to respond to COVID-19, as well as the continued management of direct labor to align with the demand environment for legacy services. The quarter also reflected one less working day. Partially offsetting these results was the reserve of notes receivables related to a unique, entertainment-related project within the Technical Solutions segment. The Company also continued its operational investments in its EnhancedClean program and re-engaged corporate projects within certain areas, such as information technology, that were previously paused due to the pandemic.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $53.1 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, compared to $47.9 million, or $0.71 per diluted share last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $92.5 million compared to $93.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 6.2% versus 5.6% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted results exclude items impacting comparability. A description of items impacting comparability can be found in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table.

Fiscal 2020 Results

For fiscal 2020, the Company achieved revenues of approximately $6.0 billion, a decrease of 7.9% reflecting the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on business operations predominantly during the third and fourth quarters of the fiscal year.

On a GAAP basis, income from continuing operations was $0.2 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, which includes a pre-tax, non-cash impairment charge of $172.8 million, or $2.54 per diluted share, related to goodwill and intangible assets. This was partially offset by $26.4 million of prior year self insurance adjustments. These results compare to $127.5 million, or $1.91 per diluted share last year.

Adjusted income from continuing operations for fiscal 2020 was $163.5 million, or $2.43 per diluted share, compared to $137.2 million, or $2.05 per diluted share for fiscal 2019. Adjusted results exclude items impacting comparability. A description of items impacting comparability can be found in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table.

Net income for fiscal 2020 was $0.3 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to $127.4 million, or $1.90 per diluted share last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2020 was $361.9 million compared to $339.5 million in fiscal 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the year was 6.0% versus 5.2% last year. Adjusted results exclude items impacting comparability. A description of items impacting comparability can be found in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table.

Liquidity & Capital Structure

The majority of the Company's revolving line of credit remains undrawn. Additionally, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $394.2 million as of October 31, 2020.

The Company ended the quarter with total debt of $883.4 million, including $153.1 million in standby letters of credit.

Total debt to pro forma adjusted EBITDA (including standby letters of credit) was 2.1x for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

These results led to total liquidity of more than $990.0 million, inclusive of cash and cash equivalents.

The Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.185 per common share for a total distribution of $12.3 million.

Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company also announced that the Board of Directors approved a 2.7% increase for the quarterly cash dividend to $0.190 per common share, payable on February 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on January 7, 2021. This marks ABM’s 219th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Guidance

Due to the extraordinary and evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, it remains difficult for the Company to predict an accurate full year fiscal 2021 guidance outlook range. As such, the Company is providing a shorter-term outlook at this time. For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company expects GAAP income from continuing operations of $0.53 to $0.58 per diluted share, and adjusted income from continuing operations of $0.60 to $0.65 per diluted share. This guidance outlook assumes COVID-19 will impact results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Additionally, the Company expects its on-going operational and corporate investments will extend into fiscal 2021.

With the exception of the 2020 Work Opportunity Tax Credits and anticipated excess tax benefits on stock-based awards, this guidance does not include any potential effects associated with certain other discrete tax items and other unrecognized tax benefits.

Mr. Salmirs continued, “The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the operating environment and we anticipate conditions to remain uncertain in fiscal 2021. However, as our fiscal 2020 results demonstrated, our teams have proven their ability to respond to these unparalleled times and I am confident we will continue to be strong partners to our clients as they manage their future needs. In addition to navigating the evolving impacts of the pandemic, our approach to fiscal 2021 will be dedicated to pursuing key enablers for our business. Among them, we intend to develop our digital roadmap and move ahead with our technological transformation as we position ourselves for long-term success."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement ABM’s consolidated financial information, the Company has presented income from continuing operations and income from continuing operations per diluted share as adjusted for items impacting comparability, for the fourth quarter and twelve months of fiscal years October 31, 2020 and 2019. These adjustments have been made with the intent of providing financial measures that give management and investors a better understanding of the underlying operational results and trends as well as ABM’s operational performance. In addition, the Company has presented earnings before income from discontinued operations, net of taxes, interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and excluding items impacting comparability (adjusted EBITDA) for the fourth quarter of fiscal years 2020 and 2019. Adjusted EBITDA is among the indicators management uses as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods. The Company has also presented Free Cash Flow which is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. (See accompanying financial tables for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to certain GAAP financial measures.)

Financial Schedules

ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended October 31, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 Increase /

(Decrease) Revenues $ 1,484.6 $ 1,648.0 (9.9)% Operating expenses 1,242.2 1,453.3 (14.5)% Selling, general and administrative expenses 155.1 112.1 38.4% Restructuring and related expenses 2.8 2.7 3.8% Amortization of intangible assets 11.5 13.6 (16.0)% Operating profit 73.0 66.2 10.2% Income from unconsolidated affiliates 0.1 0.6 (76.9)% Interest expense (10.1 ) (11.9 ) (15.1)% Income from continuing operations before income taxes 63.0 54.9 14.7% Income tax provision (9.9 ) (6.8 ) 44.7% Income from continuing operations 53.1 48.1 10.4% Loss from discontinued operations — (0.1 ) (95.3)% Net income 53.1 47.9 10.7% Net income per common share — Basic Income from continuing operations $ 0.79 $ 0.72 9.7% Income from discontinued operations — — NM* Net income $ 0.79 $ 0.72 9.7% Net income per common share — Diluted Income from continuing operations $ 0.78 $ 0.71 9.9% Income from discontinued operations — — NM* Net income $ 0.78 $ 0.71 9.9% Weighted-average common and common

equivalent shares outstanding Basic 67.0 66.8 Diluted 67.6 67.2 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.185 $ 0.180





* Not meaningful (due to variance greater than or equal to +/-100%)





ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Years Ended October 31, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 Increase /

(Decrease) Revenues $ 5,987.6 $ 6,498.6 (7.9)% Operating expenses 5,157.0 5,767.5 (10.6)% Selling, general and administrative expenses 506.1 452.9 11.7% Restructuring and related expenses 7.6 11.2 (32.2)% Amortization of intangible assets 48.4 58.5 (17.3)% Impairment loss 172.8 — NM* Operating profit 95.7 208.3 (54.0)% Income from unconsolidated affiliates 2.2 3.0 (28.3)% Interest expense (44.6 ) (51.1 ) (12.8)% Income from continuing operations before income taxes 53.3 160.2 (66.7)% Income tax provision (53.1 ) (32.7 ) 62.5% Income from continuing operations 0.2 127.5 (99.8)% Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 0.1 (0.1 ) NM* Net income 0.3 127.4 (99.8)% Net income per common share — Basic Income from continuing operations $ — $ 1.92 NM* Income from discontinued operations — — NM* Net income — 1.91 NM* Net income per common share — Diluted Income from continuing operations $ — $ 1.91 NM* Income from discontinued operations — — NM* Net income $ — $ 1.90 NM* Weighted-average common and common

equivalent shares outstanding Basic 66.9 66.6 Diluted 67.3 66.9 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.740 $ 0.720





* Not meaningful (due to variance greater than or equal to +/-100%)





ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended October 31, (in millions) 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations $ 198.7 $ 148.8 Net cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations — (0.1 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 198.7 $ 148.7 Additions to property, plant and equipment (9.1 ) (15.2 ) Other (0.3 ) 1.0 Net cash used in investing activities $ (9.4 ) $ (14.2 ) Taxes withheld from issuance of share-based compensation awards, net (0.3 ) (1.9 ) Dividends paid (12.3 ) (12.0 ) Borrowings from credit facility 6.5 536.0 Repayment of borrowings from credit facility (38.6 ) (659.7 ) Changes in book cash overdrafts 9.8 (3.5 ) Financing of energy savings performance contracts 9.6 3.1 Repayment of capital lease obligations (0.8 ) (0.4 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (26.0 ) $ (138.4 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1.5 1.9





Years Ended October 31, (in millions) 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations $ 457.4 $ 262.8 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations 0.1 (0.1 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 457.5 $ 262.7 Additions to property, plant and equipment (38.0 ) (59.6 ) Other 10.5 1.3 Net cash used in investing activities $ (27.5 ) $ (58.3 ) Taxes withheld from issuance of share-based compensation awards, net (0.9 ) (1.3 ) Repurchases of common stock (5.1 ) — Dividends paid (49.3 ) (47.7 ) Deferred financing costs paid (4.4 ) — Borrowings from credit facility 1,058.5 1,755.9 Repayment of borrowings from credit facility (1,141.6 ) (1,896.5 ) Changes in book cash overdrafts 41.2 (0.2 ) Financing of energy savings performance contracts 11.1 8.1 Repayment of capital lease obligations (3.4 ) (3.1 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (94.1 ) $ (184.8 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (0.2 ) (0.2 )





ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

October 31, (in millions) 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 394.2 $ 58.5 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances 854.2 1,013.2 Costs incurred in excess of amounts billed 52.2 72.6 Prepaid expenses 85.4 75.7 Other current assets 55.9 55.5 Total current assets 1,441.9 1,275.4 Other investments 11.1 14.0 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 133.7 150.3 Right-of-use assets 143.1 — Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 239.7 297.2 Goodwill 1,671.4 1,835.4 Other noncurrent assets 136.1 120.3 Total assets $ 3,776.9 $ 3,692.6 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt, net $ 116.7 $ 57.2 Trade accounts payable 273.3 280.7 Accrued compensation 187.6 189.3 Accrued taxes—other than income 45.5 63.6 Insurance claims 155.2 149.8 Income taxes payable 6.2 3.5 Current portion of lease liabilities 35.0 — Other accrued liabilities 167.3 158.2 Total current liabilities 986.9 902.4 Long-term debt, net 603.0 744.2 Long-term lease liabilities 131.4 — Deferred income tax liability, net 10.8 47.7 Noncurrent insurance claims 366.3 365.2 Other noncurrent liabilities 168.1 78.8 Noncurrent income taxes payable 10.1 12.2 Total liabilities 2,276.6 2,150.6 Total stockholders’ equity 1,500.3 1,542.0 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,776.9 $ 3,692.6





ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

REVENUES AND OPERATING PROFIT BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended October 31, ($ in millions) 2020 2019 Increase/(Decrease) Revenues Business & Industry $ 794.3 $ 806.9 (1.6)% Technology & Manufacturing 245.2 229.7 6.7% Education 212.2 213.8 (0.7)% Aviation 141.0 251.5 (43.9)% Technical Solutions 123.1 175.5 (29.8)% Elimination of inter-segment revenues (31.3 ) (29.4 ) (6.5)% Total revenues $ 1,484.6 $ 1,648.0 (9.9)% Operating profit (loss) Business & Industry 84.7 51.1 65.7% Technology & Manufacturing 23.5 18.1 30.3% Education 15.1 5.6 NM* Aviation 3.5 3.9 (10.1)% Technical Solutions (3.6 ) 20.1 NM* Corporate (49.2 ) (31.9 ) (54.1)% Adjustment for income from unconsolidated affiliates, included in Aviation (0.1 ) (0.6 ) 76.9% Adjustment for tax deductions for energy efficient government

buildings, included in Technical Solutions (0.9 ) — NM* Total operating profit 73.0 66.2 10.2% Income from unconsolidated affiliates 0.1 0.6 (76.9)% Interest expense (10.1 ) (11.9 ) (15.1)% Income from continuing operations before income taxes 63.0 54.9 14.7% Income tax provision (9.9 ) (6.8 ) 44.7% Income from continuing operations 53.1 48.1 10.4% Loss from discontinued operations — (0.1 ) (95.3)% Net income $ 53.1 $ 47.9 10.7%





* Not meaningful (due to variance greater than or equal to +/-100%)





ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

REVENUES AND OPERATING PROFIT BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)

Years Ended October 31, ($ in millions) 2020 2019 Increase/(Decrease) Revenues Business & Industry $ 3,157.8 $ 3,251.4 (2.9)% Technology & Manufacturing 956.0 917.0 4.3% Education 808.8 847.4 (4.6)% Aviation 680.9 1,017.3 (33.1)% Technical Solutions 506.6 593.2 (14.6)% Elimination of inter-segment revenues (122.4 ) (127.7 ) 4.2% Total revenues $ 5,987.6 $ 6,498.6 (7.9)% Operating profit (loss) Business & Industry $ 253.7 $ 182.3 39.2% Technology & Manufacturing 84.4 72.5 16.5% Education (2020 includes $99.3m impairment charge) (41.1 ) 39.0 NM* Aviation (2020 includes $61.1m impairment charge) (59.6 ) 21.1 NM* Technical Solutions (2020 includes $12.4m impairment charge) 9.5 55.4 (82.9)% Government Services (0.1 ) (0.1 ) NM* Corporate (146.9 ) (159.0 ) 7.6% Adjustment for income from unconsolidated affiliates, included in

Aviation (2.2 ) (3.0 ) 27.4% Adjustment for tax deductions for energy efficient government

buildings, included in Technical Solutions (2.1 ) 0.1 NM* Total operating profit 95.7 208.3 (54.0)% Income from unconsolidated affiliates 2.2 3.0 (28.3)% Interest expense (44.6 ) (51.1 ) (12.8)% Income from continuing operations before income taxes 53.3 160.2 (66.7)% Income tax provision (53.1 ) (32.7 ) 62.5% Income from continuing operations 0.2 127.5 (99.8)% Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 0.1 (0.1 ) NM* Net income $ 0.3 $ 127.4 (99.8)%





* Not meaningful (due to variance greater than or equal to +/-100%)





ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended October 31, Years Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations Income from continuing operations $ 53.1 $ 48.1 $ 0.2 $ 127.5 Items impacting comparability(a) Prior year self-insurance adjustment(b) (15.1 ) (5.4 ) (26.4 ) (4.1 ) Union pension settlement(c) — — — 3.9 Other(d) 0.1 1.3 (0.7 ) 4.8 Restructuring and related(e) 2.8 2.7 7.6 11.2 Litigation and other settlements 8.3 1.5 14.2 4.8 Impairment loss — — 172.8 — Total items impacting comparability (3.9 ) 0.1 167.6 20.8 Income tax benefit(f) (g) (2.5 ) (3.5 ) (4.3 ) (11.1 ) Items impacting comparability, net of taxes (6.4 ) (3.4 ) 163.3 9.7 Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 46.7 $ 44.7 $ 163.5 $ 137.2





Three Months Ended October 31, Years Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 53.1 $ 47.9 $ 0.3 $ 127.4 Items impacting comparability (3.9 ) 0.1 167.6 20.8 Loss (Income) from discontinued operations — 0.1 (0.1 ) 0.1 Income tax provision 9.9 6.8 53.1 32.7 Interest expense 10.1 11.9 44.6 51.1 Depreciation and amortization 23.2 26.1 96.4 107.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 92.5 $ 93.0 $ 361.9 $ 339.5





Three Months Ended October 31, Years Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations per Diluted Share to Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations per Diluted Share Income from continuing operations per diluted share $ 0.78 $ 0.71 $ — $ 1.91 Items impacting comparability, net of taxes (0.09 ) (0.05 ) 2.43 0.14 Adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share $ 0.69 $ 0.66 $ 2.43 $ 2.05 Diluted shares 67.6 67.2 67.3 66.9





Three Months Ended October 31, Years Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 198.7 $ 148.7 $ 457.5 $ 262.7 Additions to property, plant and equipment (9.1 ) (15.2 ) (38.0 ) (59.6 ) Free Cash Flow $ 189.6 $ 133.5 $ 419.5 $ 203.1

(a) The Company adjusts income from continuing operations to exclude the impact of certain items that are unusual, non-recurring, or otherwise do not reflect management's views of the underlying operational results and trends of the Company.

(b) Represents the net adjustments to our self-insurance reserve for general liability, workers’ compensation, automobile and medical and dental insurance claims related to prior period accident years. Management believes these prior period reserve changes do not illustrate the performance of the Company’s normal ongoing operations given the current year's insurance expense is estimated by management in conjunction with the Company's outside actuary to take into consideration past history and current costs and regulatory trends. Once the Company develops its best estimate of insurance expense premiums for the year, the Company fully allocates such costs out to the business leaders to hold them accountable for the current year costs within operations. However, since these prior period reserve changes relate to claims that could date back many years, current management has limited ability to influence the ultimate development of the prior year changes. Accordingly, including the prior period reserve changes in the Company's current operational results would not depict how the business is run as the Company holds its management accountable for the current year’s operational performance. The Company believes the exclusion of the self-insurance adjustment from income from continuing operations is useful to investors by enabling them to better assess our operating performance in the context of current year profitability. For the three months ended October 31, 2020 and 2019, our self-insurance general liability, workers’ compensation, automobile and medical and dental insurance claims related to prior period accident years was decreased by $15.1M and by $5.4M, respectively. For the years ended October 31, 2020 and 2019, the liability decreased by $26.4M and by $4.1M, respectively.

(c) The Company lost a client account where ABM employees assigned to the account participated in a defined-benefit multiemployer pension fund where contributions to the pension fund by ABM were limited to that single client account. As a result of losing the account, ABM anticipates receiving a withdrawal liability assessment pursuant to the Multiemployer Pension Plan Amendments Act of 1980. The estimated amount of the withdrawal liability is $3.9M. In most cases, ABM’s pension contributions are made pursuant to union agreements that cover multiple client accounts across specific geographic areas, such that the loss of single client accounts would not trigger this type of liability.

(d) Primarily represents one-time implementation costs related to the Company's transformational IT infrastructure projects and requirements associated with General Data Protection Regulation standards.

(e) Represents restructuring costs related to the continued integration of GCA acquisition in September 2017.

(f) The Company's tax impact is calculated using the federal and state statutory rate of 28.11% for US and 19% for UK for FY 2020 and FY 2019. We calculate tax from the underlying whole-dollar amounts, as a result, certain amounts may not recalculate based on reported numbers due to rounding.

(g) QTD FY20 includes a $3.6M tax credit related to the expiring statute of limitations. YTD FY20 includes a $3.6M tax credit related to the expiring statute of limitations and a $45.2M tax charge related to impairment of nondeductible goodwill. The QTD FY19 and YTD FY19 include credits of $3.5M and $5.3M, respectively, related to the expiring statute of limitations, a benefit from the transition tax and other one-time items.

ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES



FIRST QUARTER 2021 GUIDANCE

Quarter Ending January 31, 2021 Reconciliation of Estimated Income from Continuing Operations per Diluted Share to Estimated Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations per Diluted Share Low Estimate High Estimate Income from continuing operations per diluted share (a) $ 0.53 $ 0.58 Adjustments (b) 0.07 0.07 Adjusted Income from continuing operations per diluted share (a) $ 0.60 $ 0.65

(a) With the exception of the 2020 Work Opportunity Tax Credits and anticipated excess tax benefits on stock-based awards, this guidance does not include any potential effects associated with certain other discrete tax items and other unrecognized tax benefits.

(b) Adjustments include costs associated with the strategic review, legal settlements, adjustments to self-insurance reserves pertaining to prior year's claims and other unique items impacting comparability.