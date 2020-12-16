 

Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offer For its Outstanding 4.95% Senior Convertible Notes due 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of the aggregate principal amount of outstanding 4.95% Senior Convertible Notes due 2022 (the “Notes”). The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on January 15, 2021 (one minute after 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on January 14, 2021), or any other date and time to which the Company extends the Tender Offer (such date and time, as it may be extended, the “Expiration Date”). The Tender Offer is made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase dated today, which sets forth the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer.

  Title of Security

 CUSIP / ISIN Nos. Outstanding Principal
Amount 		 
         
  4.95% Senior Convertible Notes due
2022 		74348T AR3 / US74348TAR32 $162,922,000  

The consideration to be paid for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes that are validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to the Expiration Date is $1,035.00, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes, if any, from the last interest payment date up to, but not including, the Settlement Date (as defined herein).

The Company will purchase any Notes that have been validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Date and accepted for purchase, subject to all conditions to the Tender Offer having been either satisfied or waived by the Company, promptly following the Expiration Date (the date of such acceptance and purchase, the “Settlement Date”). The Settlement Date is expected to occur within three business days following the Expiration Date, assuming the conditions to the Tender Offer have been either satisfied or waived by the Company at or prior to the Expiration Date.

As described in the Offer to Purchase, tendered Notes may be validly withdrawn from the Tender Offer at or prior to the Expiration Date. The Tender Offer is not conditioned on any minimum amount of Notes being tendered. The Company may amend, extend or, subject to certain conditions and applicable law, terminate the Tender Offer at any time in its sole discretion.

