 

DGAP-DD The Grounds Real Estate Development AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.12.2020, 22:34  |  40   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.12.2020 / 22:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Xammit Vermögensverwaltung GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Arndt
Last name(s): Krienen
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG

b) LEI
391200VUYVDCPMZG1134 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.9000 EUR 14500.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.9000 EUR 14500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-11; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


16.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Charlottenstraße 79-80
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.thegroundsag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63944  16.12.2020 



The Grounds Real Estate Development Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Netwatch - Neuausrichtung
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD The Grounds Real Estate Development AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 16.12.2020 / 22:34 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-News: Nagarro nimmt den Handel an der Frankfurter Börse auf
EpiWorld qualifies AIXTRON G5 WW C system for SiC production ramp-up / AIXTRON's new SiC platform ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro Debuts as an Independent, Publicly Listed Company
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr expanding automation business with majority stake in Teamtechnik
Verdopplung mit Signalwirkung: Bought-Deal-Finanzierung bringt 10 Millionen Dollar.
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Smartbroker wird ein Jahr alt: Berliner Online-Broker verwaltet bereits ...
EQS-Adhoc: Die V-ZUG Gruppe erwartet für 2020 ein Betriebsergebnis deutlich über dem Vorjahr
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-Adhoc: Signature of Letter of Intent Regarding Initial Partial Sale of Voltabox Share Block and Awarding ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:34 Uhr
DGAP-DD: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG deutsch
10.12.20
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG veräußert Gewerbegrundstück in Grünheide (Mark) und verdoppelt Ergebnisprognose 2020 (deutsch)
10.12.20
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG:
10.12.20
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG veräußert Gewerbegrundstück in Grünheide (Mark) und verdoppelt Ergebnisprognose 2020
10.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG veräußert Gewerbegrundstück in Grünheide (Mark) und verdoppelt Ergebnisprognose 2020 (deutsch)
10.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG veräußert Gewerbegrundstück in Grünheide (Mark) und verdoppelt Ergebnisprognose 2020
10.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG sells commercial property in Grünheide (Mark) and doubles 2020 earnings forecast
20.11.20
The Grounds: Hofmann kauft Deutsche Balaton Teile des Aktienpakets ab
20.11.20
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG gewinnt Armin H. Hofmann als weiteren strategischen Großaktionär und künftiges Aufsichtsratsmitglied (deutsch)
20.11.20
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG gewinnt Armin H. Hofmann als weiteren strategischen Großaktionär und künftiges Aufsichtsratsmitglied

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
166
Netwatch - Neuausrichtung