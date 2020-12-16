

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.12.2020 / 22:34

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Xammit Vermögensverwaltung GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Arndt Last name(s): Krienen Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG

b) LEI

391200VUYVDCPMZG1134

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.9000 EUR 14500.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.9000 EUR 14500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-11; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

