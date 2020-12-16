 

Ryder Named to Food Logistics’ 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 22:30  |  48   |   |   

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, announces that it is named among Food Logistics’ 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers for an eighth year. The annual list serves as a resource guide of providers whose products and services are vital for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005004/en/

Ryder’s cloud- and mobile-based technologies support a fully optimized supply chain with greater speed-to-market performance. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ryder’s cloud- and mobile-based technologies support a fully optimized supply chain with greater speed-to-market performance. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The pandemic has proven that technology is more than a competitive advantage for supply chains: It’s absolutely fundamental,” says Darin Cooprider, senior vice president of consumer packaged goods, for Ryder. “Ryder’s ability to deliver real-time visibility and enable collaboration across the entire supply chain means that our customers are able to keep their promises to their customers, even in the most challenging circumstances.”

Ryder’s cloud- and mobile-based technologies support a fully optimized supply chain with greater speed-to-market performance for food and beverage industry customers, including nine of the top 10 food and beverage companies. The company’s innovative technology solutions include RyderShareTM, which delivers real-time visibility, collaboration, and exception handling to maximize efficiencies for customers – especially critical in an industry where time and temperature controls are paramount. Additionally, Ryder’s OpsBox is a warehouse analytics platform for labor management, providing shop floor visuals, daily metrics, workforce planning, and customer visibility dashboards. The result is labor productivity improvements exceeding 10%, as well as increased employee engagement and improved customer experience.

“From fleet management to warehouse management to simply just track and trace along the cold food chain, these software and technology providers have definitely stepped it up to ensure cold food and beverage products continue moving along the line without incident,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “This pandemic has thrown the food industry a curveball, but many of these providers fast-tracked the development and deployment of their solutions to ensure food safety, traceability, visibility, and quality assurance. So, to these winners and others in the industry working to make a difference, thank you!”

Seite 1 von 2
Ryder System Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ryder Named to Food Logistics’ 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, announces that it is named among Food Logistics’ 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers for an eighth year. The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Comcast to Provide Free WiFi at 10 Fresno Housing and Boys & Girls Clubs Locations in ...
AdaptHealth Announces Pricing of $500 Million 4.625% Senior Notes Due 2029
AECOM to upgrade one of the largest wastewater treatment plants in the U.S.
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Mobileye and Luminar Drive Collaboration Full Speed Ahead
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
Generali Group and Accenture Form Joint Venture to Accelerate the Insurer’s Digital ...
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
May Mobility Selects Velodyne Lidar as Long-Range Lidar Provider
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:55 Uhr
Ryder Donates $800,000 to United Way in Virtual Workplace Campaign
15.12.20
Ryder Honored for Greening the Supply Chain
02.12.20
Howard University School of Business Announces $250,000 Gift from Ryder System, Inc.
01.12.20
Ryder Honors Carriers for Service and Excellence; Announces New Award Category for Innovation and Technology
18.11.20
Ryder to Pay $30 Million in Bonuses to Frontline Employees Ahead of the Holidays