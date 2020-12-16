PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Promotions of Executive Officers

In this new role, Mr. Chang will continue to oversee the Company’s finance division and will add responsibilities for enterprise operations, including marketing, human resources, corporate administration and regulatory relations; information technology; enterprise risk; and strategic planning and corporate sustainability. Mr. Chang will continue to report directly to David A. Spector, President and Chief Executive Officer of PennyMac Financial.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) today announced that Andrew S. Chang, currently Senior Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, will become Senior Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

In addition, PennyMac Financial announced that Daniel S. Perotti, currently Senior Managing Director and Deputy Chief Financial Officer, will become Senior Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, with overall responsibility for the Company’s financial management. Mr. Perotti will continue to report directly to Mr. Chang.

“I am pleased to announce these promotions for Andy and Dan which reflect the continued evolution of our organizational structure to ensure PennyMac’s long-term success,” said Mr. Spector. “I look forward to continue leading the Company, with a deep senior management team that includes Doug Jones, Andy Chang and Vandy Fartaj, as we build on our leadership in the mortgage industry and are in a great position to achieve further success and growth in the years to come.”

The foregoing changes are effective January 1, 2021.

About PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market.

Founded in 2008, the company is recognized as a leader in the U.S. residential mortgage industry. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, PennyMac Financial’s production of newly originated loans totaled $170 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it the third largest mortgage lender in the nation. As of September 30, 2020, PennyMac Financial serviced loans totaling $402 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it the seventh largest mortgage servicer in the nation.