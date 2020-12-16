Euro Manganese Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V / ASX: EMN) (the “Company” or “EMN”) is pleased to announce that, following the approval by its shareholders at a special meeting held on December 10, 2020, it has closed the second tranche (the “Tranche 2 Placement”) of the private placement (the “Offering”) announced on October 21, 2020.



The Tranche 2 Placement was comprised of 1,216,862 common shares (“Shares”) and 26,883,138 CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”, with each CDI representing one Share) at a price of C$0.19 per Share and A$0.20 per CDI, respectively, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$5,339,000 (A$ 5,620,000). The Tranche 2 Placement consisted of (i) subscriptions for 1,022,230 Shares and 26,883,138 CDIs issued in excess of the number of securities permitted to be issued by the Company without obtaining prior shareholder approval (Placement Capacity) under Listing Rule 7.1 of the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”), such subscriptions being subject to approval by the Company’s shareholders pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1; and (ii) subscriptions by related parties of the Company (consisting of a director of the Company and a company controlled by a director of the Company) for 194,632 Shares, such subscriptions being subject to approval by the Company’s shareholders pursuant to Listing Rule 10.11.1. Shares issued pursuant to the Tranche 2 Placement are subject to a four-month statutory hold period expiring on April 17, 2021.

Aggregate gross proceeds under the Offering were approximately C$11.4 million (A$12.0 million). Net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to further progress its Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic (the “Project”), including placing the order on the Chvaletice Demonstration Plant, advancing the Project’s permitting, advancing work on the feasibility study and for other general corporate purposes. Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited (“Canaccord”) acted as Lead Manager and Bookrunner for the Offering, with Bacchus Capital Advisers Limited (“BCAL”) acting as financial adviser to the Company. Fees payable in cash by the Company in connection with the Offering consisted of payments of A$571,568 (approximately C$543,000) to Canaccord and C$127,645 to BCAL. Additionally, the Company issued 6,000,000 broker warrants (“Broker Warrants”) to Canaccord. The Broker Warrants are exercisable any time prior to December 16, 2023, with one-half of such Broker Warrants having an exercise price of C$0.30 per Share and one-half of such Broker Warrants having an exercise price of C$0.35 per Share.