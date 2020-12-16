MeiraGTx To Present Clinical Program Update for AAV-hAQP1 Treatment of Radiation-Induced Xerostomia
Webcast and conference call to take place on December 17, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET
LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (Nasdaq: MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced the Company
will host a webcast and conference call to provide an update on the Company’s AAV-hAQP1 clinical program for the treatment of radiation-induced xerostomia.
The webcast will include discussion of the first cohort of patients (n=3) treated in the Company’s Phase 1 AQUAx clinical trial. Of the three patients treated in Cohort 1, one patient has reached the 12-month assessment and two have passed the six-month assessment. In these patients, the investigational gene therapy AAV-hAQP1 has been well tolerated with no dose limiting toxicity and no serious adverse events reported. Encouraging responses have been seen in both patient-reported measures of xerostomia symptoms and in salivary output in the patients treated in Cohort 1, with complete resolution of symptoms in the patient who has reached the 12-month timepoint. AQUAx trial investigator Dr. Michael Brennan, DDS, from Atrium Health’s Carolinas Center for Oral Health, will speak about his experience treating patients with radiation-induced xerostomia, and discuss the encouraging results he has observed in the patients he has treated to date in the AQUAx trial.
Details of the webcast are listed below:
Title: MeiraGTx Xerostomia Clinical Program Update
Presenters:
- Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., President and CEO of MeiraGTx
- Michael Brennan, DDS, MHS, FDS RCSEd, Director of the Sjögren’s Syndrome and Salivary Disorders Center, Atrium Health’s Carolinas Center for Oral Health
- Robert K. Zeldin, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of MeiraGTx
Date: Thursday, December 17, 2020
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET
A live webcast will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at https://investors.meiragtx.com/events-presentations. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. Alternatively, please call 1 (866) 796-1272 (U.S.) or 1 (409) 937-8924 (International) to listen to the live conference call. The conference ID number for the live call is 8582943. A replay of the webcast and accompanying presentation materials will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the live conference call.
