 

MeiraGTx To Present Clinical Program Update for AAV-hAQP1 Treatment of Radiation-Induced Xerostomia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 22:30  |  59   |   |   

Webcast and conference call to take place on December 17, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (Nasdaq: MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced the Company will host a webcast and conference call to provide an update on the Company’s AAV-hAQP1 clinical program for the treatment of radiation-induced xerostomia.

The webcast will include discussion of the first cohort of patients (n=3) treated in the Company’s Phase 1 AQUAx clinical trial. Of the three patients treated in Cohort 1, one patient has reached the 12-month assessment and two have passed the six-month assessment. In these patients, the investigational gene therapy AAV-hAQP1 has been well tolerated with no dose limiting toxicity and no serious adverse events reported. Encouraging responses have been seen in both patient-reported measures of xerostomia symptoms and in salivary output in the patients treated in Cohort 1, with complete resolution of symptoms in the patient who has reached the 12-month timepoint. AQUAx trial investigator Dr. Michael Brennan, DDS, from Atrium Health’s Carolinas Center for Oral Health, will speak about his experience treating patients with radiation-induced xerostomia, and discuss the encouraging results he has observed in the patients he has treated to date in the AQUAx trial.  

Details of the webcast are listed below:

Title: MeiraGTx Xerostomia Clinical Program Update
Presenters:

  • Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., President and CEO of MeiraGTx
  • Michael Brennan, DDS, MHS, FDS RCSEd, Director of the Sjögren’s Syndrome and Salivary Disorders Center, Atrium Health’s Carolinas Center for Oral Health
  • Robert K. Zeldin, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of MeiraGTx

Date: Thursday, December 17, 2020
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

A live webcast will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at https://investors.meiragtx.com/events-presentations. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. Alternatively, please call 1 (866) 796-1272 (U.S.) or 1 (409) 937-8924 (International) to listen to the live conference call. The conference ID number for the live call is 8582943. A replay of the webcast and accompanying presentation materials will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the live conference call.

Seite 1 von 4
MeiraGTx Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MeiraGTx To Present Clinical Program Update for AAV-hAQP1 Treatment of Radiation-Induced Xerostomia Webcast and conference call to take place on December 17, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ETLONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MeiraGTx Holdings plc (Nasdaq: MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model
BioNTech and Fosun Pharma to Supply China with mRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccine
vTv Therapeutics Announces Topline Results of Phase 2 Elevage Study of Azeliragon in Patients with ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Updates on Construction Accomplishments
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
ISS launches OneISS strategy with new operating model
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
MeiraGTx to Participate in the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference
23.11.20
MeiraGTx to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
19.11.20
MeiraGTx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
18.11.20
MeiraGTx Announces Proposed Public Offering of Ordinary Shares