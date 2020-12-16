 

Wabash National Announces Intent to Sell Beall Tank Trailers to MAC Trailer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 22:30  |  33   |   |   
  • Beall asset sale provides opportunity to reallocate resources
  • Beall tank trailers will continue operations under MAC Trailer Enterprises Inc.

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) today announced its intent to sell the Beall brand of tank trailers and associated assets to MAC Trailer Enterprises Inc. Beall specializes in aluminum tank trailers for the petroleum and dry bulk markets.

“The sale of Beall Tank Trailers represents another tangible step in our work to optimize asset efficiency and focus our growth efforts on markets with scalable opportunities,” said Mike Pettit, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “We plan to reallocate resources to support continued innovation across our product portfolio, as well as strategic growth in parts and services, cold chain and home delivery markets.”

Wabash National acquired certain assets of the tank and trailer business of Beall Corporation in 2013. The Beall business, based in Portland, Oregon, represented approximately $23 million of sales in 2019 and was reported within the company’s Diversified Products Group.

“We remain committed to maintaining a diverse portfolio of solutions that serve customers from first to final mile,” said Kevin Page, senior vice president, customer value creation. “Our Brenner, Bulk, and Walker tank trailer brands are strong in the chemical, petrochemical, and food, dairy and beverage industries, and we intend to continue delivering breakthrough value to customers in these markets.”

The sale is expected to close December 31, 2020, and Beall will continue operations under ownership of MAC Trailer.

About Wabash National Corporation
As the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is Changing How the World Reaches You. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company’s mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash National designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National, Beall, Benson, Brenner Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate, Extract Technology, Supreme, Transcraft, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about the Company’s proposed sale of certain assets of Wabash National Corporation to MAC Trailer Enterprises Inc. and the timing of the anticipated transaction. Forward-looking statements convey the Company’s current beliefs, expectations or forecasts of future events but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the satisfaction of conditions to closing the transaction and the time and resources required to do so, competitive developments, and conditions in each of the companies’ industries. Readers should review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in this report and in the Company’s other reports to its stockholders and periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and the risk factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:
Dana Stelsel
Director, Corporate Communications
(765) 771-5766
dana.stelsel@wabashnational.com

Investor Relations:
Ryan Reed
Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(765) 490-5664
ryan.reed@wabashnational.com


Wabash National Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wabash National Announces Intent to Sell Beall Tank Trailers to MAC Trailer Beall asset sale provides opportunity to reallocate resourcesBeall tank trailers will continue operations under MAC Trailer Enterprises Inc. LAFAYETTE, Ind., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) today announced …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model
BioNTech and Fosun Pharma to Supply China with mRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccine
vTv Therapeutics Announces Topline Results of Phase 2 Elevage Study of Azeliragon in Patients with ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Updates on Construction Accomplishments
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
ISS launches OneISS strategy with new operating model
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Wabash National Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend