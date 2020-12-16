 

Amlan International Names Heath Wessels as Director of Sales for North America

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan International, the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America and a global leader in natural feed additives that improve the intestinal health and efficiency of poultry and livestock, is proud to name Heath Wessels the Director of Sales for North America. Wessels' appointment to the newly established role affirms Amlan's commitment to improving the quality of the global food supply by leveraging its proprietary mineral technology. In the new position, Wessels will work to build Amlan's business presence in the United States and Canada and develop a strategy that ensures long-term customer value and profitability.

"Amlan is investing to further build a talented team of industry professionals to offer our extensively researched mineral-based feed additives to producers in key markets, including the United States,” says Dan Jaffee, President and CEO, Oil-Dri Corporation of America. Jaffee now also serves as President and General Manager of Amlan. "We're excited to see momentum building for natural products in poultry and livestock production. Heath shares Amlan's vision for partnering with producers to help them maximize their production profitability while satisfying consumer demands for high-quality animal protein. Heath’s incredible experience in the U.S. market will help Amlan spread the word that our mineral-based feed additives offer great value to protein production."

Wessels brings over 20 years of sales and marketing expertise, building strategic relationships and driving sales in the animal protein business. Most recently, Wessels led the North American sales and technical service team at a well-known global pedigree broiler breeding company. In this role he brought new products to market, developed strategies for key accounts and managed yearly financials. During his time there, Wessels built key relationships with customers and facilitated market share growth in North America.

“Heath’s experience in driving growth in sales will play an integral part in helping Amlan expand our reach to producers throughout North America,” says Fred Kao, Vice President of Global Sales, Amlan International. “I am confident Heath will build a strong team that will provide both exceptional products and service to our future customers.”
  
Wessels has served in numerous animal health industry leadership positions, including board member assignments at state poultry associations. He graduated from John Brown University in Arkansas with a B.S. in business administration. 

Amlan International offers mineral-based feed additives to poultry and livestock producers. Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process their unique mineral to remove impurities from fluids, including the processing of edible oils and purification of jet fuel. Oil-Dri Corporation of America doing business as “Amlan International” is a publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives across the world. Product availability may vary by country, associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

