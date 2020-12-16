CI Global Asset Management comments on proposed acquisition of Great Canadian Gaming by funds managed by Apollo Global Management

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) announced today that the portfolio managers of its funds which hold shares of Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (the “Corporation”) are not supportive of the proposed plan of arrangement between the Corporation and funds managed by Apollo Global Management (the “Plan”) and intend to vote against the Plan.

Investment funds advised by CI GAM currently hold 7,897,552 common shares of the Corporation, representing approximately 14.11% of the Corporation’s outstanding common shares.